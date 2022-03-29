“The Air Jordan 1 almost did not happen thanks to Michael Jordan’s wish to sign with Adidas”: His Airness’ Mother is the reason why Jordan Brand exists

The Air Jordan 1 is what started it all for the Basketball-cum-sneaker fans, without it, the world would be a different place.

1984, the year Michael Jordan entered the league as the most anticipated debutant. He did not go as the first pick in his draft, but he was the most popular. His exploits in the college circuit were legendary, and the world waited with bated breath to see him play with the greats. To go with his debut, his deal with Nike gave him instant access to an exclusive sneaker line, something uncommon for that time.

Michael was not an established athlete like Magic Johnson or Larry Bird, yet they were ready to risk it all on a kid. They made him the face of the brand, and he did not disappoint. He played with a chain around his neck, tongue out, and dropped many jaws. He played exactly like how his logo described him – in the air with wings. Jordan wore the color of the Red Bull and was scintillating.

The original Air Jordan 1 model launched for $65, a price when adjusted for inflation, is exactly what it was 38 years ago – $170 in 2022 money. It is surprising to see a brand not mark up value on a commodity that is a surefire sale.

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most popular shoes of all time – but the work behind it was what made it the shoe it is today

What we see today as the Jordan Brand almost did not exist – since MJ wanted to sign with Adidas. They were offering him more money, and he wanted it right from the start. His mother made him take the sales pitch by Nike, and it is by the best decision ever made in the history of sports. A huge loss for Adidas and Converse – the shoes he was wearing in college.

Speaking of Adidas, the man who designed the 3 stripes logo is the same who designed the wings logo so prominent on the lateral side of All Air Jordan 2 models. Peter Moore, the creative director and also the creator of the incredibly popular shoe, made the logo on a napkin on a flight, which was inspired by the flight pins worn by attendants.

These shoes were so popular even in the 80’s that Nike counteracted resellers by flooding the market with a bunch of them. Can you imagine Jordans sitting in outlet stores? That’s exactly what happened to them, as they were selling for as low as $20!

