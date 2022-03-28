‘Kyrie Irving is so delusional, he derailed the Nets’: Skip Bayless rips into ‘Uncle Drew’ for remarks after first home game appearance

Kyrie Irving played his first home game this season against the Charlotte Hornets – LaMelo Ball and co. taught them a lesson over 48 minutes.

Despite a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Kyrie Irving had a personal win. He made his home debut for the season, and not in street clothes. After the mandate was lifted, the Nets point guard was thrilled to put on his threads for the Barclays Center. They now share the same percentage with the Hornets, fighting for that 8th spot.

Skip Bayless did not like Uncle Drew’s post-game interview. He along with Shannon Sharpe harped on about how Kyrie is the chalk to Brooklyn’s cheese. The team may be happy to have him now, but deep inside they feel that they were blindsided by him and his stance.

Skip’s narratives have always been controversial and TRP-based. There has never been one single calm take that was unbiased. A 70-year-old man talking about someone who could very well be his grandson’s age – that is rich. He knows controversy pays his bills and made a personal preference of one player become a topic of discussion. Both the presenters were grabbing at straws because there is no story here.

There’s nothing to be proud of here, yet Kyrie took this occasion to remount his soapbox once again. He gave an “I prevailed speech.” I believe Kyrie derailed this team. @Undisputed, 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/oZWEaLyHnq — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 28, 2022

Kyrie Irving has had a small sample of games played this season – apart from the last couple of games, he’s been really good

The City of New York just lifted its vaccine mandate, and Kyrie is cleared to play in home games now. A welcome step for the Brooklyn nets, since they now get to play their talisman even for all games of any potential series. Potential is the emphasis, since they may not even get to play one if they continue to drop games like hot potatoes.

Get skip off undisputed and replace him for Kendrick Perkins — pissed off Lakers fan (@Kobeandgigi24) March 28, 2022

Kevin Durant carried them to wins in the early part of the season and was the front runner for MVP up until his injury. James Harden tried to carry on, but he found the weight of the franchise too heavy for his shoulders. He much rather preferred the gentlemen club of Philadelphia, so he jumped ship. Meanwhile, the Nets only had the bench and Kyrie occasionally in cities where the mandates were lax.

Kyrie said nothing against the vaccine that you all got, he simply didn’t want to take it and never trashed it. He did nothing wrong. — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) March 28, 2022

Whenever Kyrie played, he’s been nothing short of sensational. He is still one of the most entertaining players ever and can pull out the impossible from nothingness. But those moments are far and few since his priorities have shifted to things outside the court. He may be a great basketball player, but he’s becoming unemployable.

Things can be more positive if they drag themselves back into playoff contention, but everyone knows they are not going all the way.

