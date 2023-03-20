The Answer to “What did Michael Jordan do to the dog?” Might Surprise You in More Ways Than One

We live in a world that is propelled by trends. Driven by the curiosity of the masses we often get intrigued by something we see on our phones. Today, one of those things is the simple query, what did Michael Jordan do to the dog? But why was it trending?

For many people across the US and the world, Michael Jordan was trending. Not on news channels but on TikTok. Yes, on TikTok. No, he did not make an account (god save us if that ever happens).

And no it is not another point in the silly LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate. No, it wasn’t something about his Last Dance docuseries or his new AIR movie.

The query was, “what did Michael Jordan do to the dog?”

Yes, you might be thinking if MJ did something bad or worse yet, he would be charged with some animal abuse. But fear not, it is none of those. In fact, the simple and rather cumbersome statement aside, Michael Jordan did NOTHING to the dog.

“What did Michael Jordan do to the dog?”: Trends on TikTok as users clamor over His Airness’ search query

It is only a Tik-Tok Trend and its origins are as funny as the query itself. Well, you might be surprised, or not if you understand TikTok trends, that it started months ago.

Through a single POV video that was shared by a user all the way back on November 15th, 2022. And he didn’t even have a big audience, just 1000 followers. That video now has 2 Million views!

The trend is now picking up rapidly, hundreds of users have now appeared with their own version of the same TikTok and there is a lot of fake news circulating around.

Users skilled in photoshop and video editing have popped up with videos of MJ being mauled by a dog and there are also fake stories about MJ’s dog Spinee recovering from surgery.

But our best guess is that one video, which has over 9 million views is the right one. It provides no answer. And you can take your queries to Google and find out the same thing. Michael Jordan did nothing to a dog.

An inside joke or another incessant TikTok trend?

Go through the scores of Tik-Tok and you will find that each of these has nothing new. Just fake news and speculation. MJ did nothing, so why is it trending?

Is it an inside joke? Absolutely not. Perhaps to the folk of TikTok maybe. It is just another incessant TikTok trend, one that has gripped the masses.

So if ever, you find yourself asking the question, what did Michael Jordan do to a dog, remember that he did nothing.