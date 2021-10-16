“The anti-vax are not without a voice, they’re not underground”: Jeff Van Gundy rubbishes Kyrie Irving’s statements of being the voice for the voiceless

Former NBA coach and ESPN broadcaster Stan Van Gundy rubbished Kyrie Irving’s statement of giving voice to the voiceless. Gundy believes that the anti-vaxxers are not without a voice and are not underground.

Kyrie Irving seems to be everyone’s go-to topic in the NBA currently. The Nets star’s anti-vaccine stance has made him headline news. Recently, Irving went live on Instagram, addressing all the controversies surrounding him.

The former NBA champion didn’t come across very clear in his live feed. However, one of the main highlights of his live Instagram session was his statement of being a voice for the voiceless. Irving’s future in the league hangs in the balance.

The former Cavs player has been under a lot of heat since his Instagram live session. Recently, former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy slammed Irving’s statement of being the voice for the voiceless, calling them bogus.

Gundy has been very vocal in his criticism of Irving lately. The 59-year old had fired some shots at Irving’s statement of him wanting to do more research about the vaccine.

Jeff Van Gundy takes a dig at Kyrie Irving’s statements during his recent Instagram live session.

Gundy seems to be on a rampage against Irving in the last few days. Earlier this week, in a pre-season match between the Heat and Rockets, Gundy slammed Irving in light of his defiance to get the vaccine.

The former All-Star coach took a shot at Irving’s statements of wanting to do more research on the subject of vaccination.

“You know what drives me crazy? ‘I’m doing my own research.’ What does that look like? Are you doing studies yourself? Are you in lab on a nightly basis? I don’t understand what that means.” Jeff Van Gundy reacts to the Kyrie Irving-Nets situation.pic.twitter.com/8vQlsgt8aG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 8, 2021

Irving, who recently went live on Instagram talking about all the noise surrounding his anti-vaccination stand, didn’t come across as very clear to many. The highlight of the live feed was the seven-time All-Star’s quote of being the voice for the voiceless.

Gundy would take a dig at Irving’s latest statements, terming them as bogus.

“He’s not giving a voice for voiceless. They have a voice. I’m not buying that. The anti-vaх are not without a voice. They’re not underground.”

“He’s not giving a voice for voiceless. They have a voice. I’m not buying that.” — Stan Van Gundy on Kyrie Irving. #nets — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 15, 2021

Though everyone is entitled to their opinion, Gundy seems to have slightly crossed the line with his comments on Irving. The former Knicks coach has been rather harsh with criticism of Irving.