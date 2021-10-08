“Kyrie Irving, are you doing studies yourself, or are you in the lab on a nightly basis”: Jeff Van Gundy sounds off on the former champions’ anti-vaccination stand prompting the Nets to trade him

ESPN broadcaster and former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy sounds off on Kyrie Irving during a pre-season game between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

Kyrie Irving’s stance on not getting vaccinated is getting more controversial with the passing of each day. The latest to call out the former NBA champion for his ignorance of the gravity of the situation is Jeff Van Gundy.

Some of the major cities in the USA have come up with a strict mandate regarding COVID-19 vaccination. These cities include New York and San Francisco that would not allow their players to practice or play home games if not vaccinated.

However, this hasn’t stopped Irving from budging from his stand. Thus Irving, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, needs to get vaccinated to play home games. If the superstar misses 41 home games out of the 82 games, he stands to lose $15.6M this upcoming season.

Also read: “I said Kyrie Irving wasn’t a max player and you said I’m insane, now who’s crazy?”: Comedian makes light of Nets star’s refusal to take Covid-19 vaccine and other conspiracy theories

Recently, during a pre-season match between the Heat and Rockets, commentator Jeff Van Gundy slammed Irving in light of his defiance to get the vaccine.

Jeff Van Gundy blasts Kyrie Irving for his research comment on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The former Knicks coach is not one to mince words with, and as the tension within the Nets’ campaign rises with only a few weeks left for the season to kick-off. Gundy calls out the 7x All-Star for putting everybody around him in jeopardy.

“You know what drives me crazy? ‘I’m doing my own research.’” Van Gundy stated. “What does that look like – you doing your own research? Are you doing studies yourself? Are you in the lab on a nightly basis? What are you doing? I don’t understand what that means, ‘I’m doing my own research’,”

“You know what drives me crazy? ‘I’m doing my own research.’ What does that look like? Are you doing studies yourself? Are you in lab on a nightly basis? I don’t understand what that means.” Jeff Van Gundy reacts to the Kyrie Irving-Nets situation.pic.twitter.com/8vQlsgt8aG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 8, 2021

The former All-Star coach added,

“We’ve got really smart people, a lot smarter than anybody in the NBA, who’s already done the research,” Van Gundy added. “And, I’ll say this. They’re [the Nets] good enough even if Kyrie Irving doesn’t play. They can win it.”

Gundy took a shot at Irving’s statement of having done his research, hinting that he wasn’t a doctor or scientist. The former Rockers coach added that the Nets are good without him and should not dismiss the notion of trading him.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving is useless for 41 nights”: Mark Jackson emphatically suggests the Brooklyn Nets look to trade the former Celtics guard due to COVID vaccine debacle