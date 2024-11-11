“The Barkleyroni”: Shaquille O’Neal Makes a Massive Pizza, Names it After Charles Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are among the most beloved duos in sports. Their continuous banter transcends their screen time on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’. In a recent collaboration with the notorious food chain Papa John’s, Shaq dedicated a pizza to honor his longtime idol.

The four-time NBA champion posted on Instagram a video in the kitchen showcasing his versatility as a pizza maker. His iconic soft touch at the rim transferred to the kitchen as he meticulously added ingredients to create “The Barkleyroni”. Although a generous gesture, the toppings chosen for the pizza remain on brand of the playful jab the two friends send to each other.

The base of the pizza is reminiscent of traditional renditions of the beloved dish. O’Neal added tomato sauce on the first layer with shredded cheese on top. He then began to lather the pizza in pepperoni. The amount of pepperoni gave the impression that the pizza was complete, but that wasn’t the case. Shaq proceeded to add even more cheese to the pizza.

He named his creation after his close friend, which was a very fitting decision. O’Neal and Barkley played against each other for eight seasons during their NBA career. They’ve worked together at Turner Sports since the 2011-12 NBA season. Aside from the teasing Shaq and the rest of the ‘Inside the NBA’ cast, Barkley is a huge fan of pizza.

Auburn's Charles Barkley in 1984. The man loved his pizza. pic.twitter.com/txvn7GtYYu — SI Vault (@si_vault) January 6, 2015

Barkley has been on record, stating that there was one food that used to fuel him throughout his NBA career. That was none other than pizza.

“But seriously, when it comes to basketball, you gotta have the right fuel. And for me, that fuel is pizza. I mean, it’s got all the food groups, right? You got your bread, your cheese, your veggies – if you’re into that sort of thing – and your meat. It’s like a well-balanced meal, except way more delicious,” Barkley said.

The 6-foot-6 forward earned an induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame based on the fuel that pizzas provided him in his career. However, Shaq’s take on the pie most likely wouldn’t have fit Barkley’s criteria of “well-balanced,” largely in part due to the ridiculous amount of cheese that O’Neal added.

Shaq’s role with Papa John’s

Shaq’s role in making a pizza with Papa John’s isn’t a random collaboration. The legendary Lakers big man is an integral figure in the franchise and served as a member of the pizza chain’s board of directors.

His involvement with the business operations of the company started in 2019 following racist remarks made by founder John Schnatter. O’Neal stepped up to clear the brand’s image tremendously.

Shaq’s decision to step away from the beloved pizza brand wasn’t easy. However, it doesn’t change the love that he has for Papa John’s. “While my other business commitments make it challenging to extend my board service for another term, I am looking forward to continuing my partnership with Papa John’s, a brand I’ve loved since my days playing basketball at LSU,” Shaq announced.

It’s only fitting one of his last actions as a member of Papa John’s business family was directed to his close friend Charles Barkley.