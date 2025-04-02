“It’s Called Soccer, Not Football”: Tom Brady Wishes Pal David Beckham a Very Happy 50th in Typical TB12 Style

Aug 24, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham presents a jersey to former NFL player Tom Brady during the match between the FC Cincinnati and the Inter Miami at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tom Brady was right in the mix for David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, and he made sure to mark the occasion in true TB12 fashion. The GOAT shared a birthday message straight from the star-studded party, also taking the perfect opportunity to poke fun at his pal along the way. All in all, it looked like a lively night, with other big-name celebrities joining the celebration.

Beckham was a soccer star in Europe and the US for several years before he retired and started his own team in the MLS, Inter Miami. Because of his rise to fame, he accumulated a ton of celebrity friends outside of his sport.

He is even married to Victoria Beckham, who is Posh Spice from the Spice Girls. That’s why it was no surprise to see the likes of Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tie Domi at the soccer star’s birthday celebration. And of course, Brady couldn’t resist cracking a joke in his birthday post on his IG story for Becks.

“I’m glad you finally agreed it’s called soccer, not football,” the former NFL star wrote.

Fun fact: Many don’t know that England was actually the first country to ever call the sport soccer. But because other popular countries like Spain, Brazil, and Germany called the sport “futbol”, England decided to ultimately join in on the cause and rename the game to “football”.

This is very confusing to Americans, who view the term “football” under a different umbrella. Today, only the US calls the sport soccer.

Hehehe..Tom Brady wishes Beckham on his 50th in some style pic.twitter.com/aKGz6pzBpm — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) April 2, 2025

Notably, Brady and Beckham were joined at the party by successful businessman Jeffrey Soffer. Other soccer stars were also in attendance, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba. From the pictures, the party appeared to be held at a high-class restaurant.

Brady’s dating rumors

Following the party, dating rumors swirled about Brady and a possible mystery woman with whom he attended the party. At one point, the GOAT “stepped out” with said mystery woman. But after much speculation, it was revealed that the woman was none other than Heather Domi, the wife of former NHL star Tie Domi. So, we can let this rumor go by the wayside.

It would’ve been surprising to hear that Brady was with a new woman. But it has been two and a half years since he divorced Gisele Bündchen. She actually just gave birth to a child with a different man. Maybe it’s time for Brady to find someone new as well.

Nevertheless, Tom seems to be enjoying retirement. He’s a commentator, part-owner of a team, and looks happy whenever he’s snapped by the media. It seems like he needed some time to be single so he could navigate this crazy phase of his life. Brady is arguably busier now than he ever was during his playing days—which is hard to believe, considering he won seven Super Bowls.