Shaquille O’Neal Makes Eye-Raising Knicks Playoff Claim Featuring Cade Cunningham

One of tonight’s NBA on TNT matchups is the New York Knicks battling the Boston Celtics from Madison Square Garden. Well, the NBA on TNT crew covered the game and started breaking down the potential playoff matchups both teams will face. 75% of the crew were excited about seeing what the Knickerbockers did in this year’s postseason. However, one person…was not.

The Knicks had been without Jalen Brunson for several weeks following the 28-year-old’s ankle injury during their matchup with the Lakers at the beginning of March. Fortunately, OG Anunoby stepped up huge for his squad in Brunon’s absence. The crew was curious to see how OG adjusted now that Brunson was back in the lineup.

All except Shaquille O’Neal, who not only scoffed at OG’s play but predicted that the New York team wouldn’t get past the first round in the postseason. “The Knicks ain’t going nowhere. Stop it,” claimed the Diesel.

“I don’t think they’re good enough to advance to the 2nd round,” he added. Adam Lefkoe reminded viewers that the Knicks would currently face the Detroit Pistons if the season ended today.

Shaq: "The Knicks ain't going nowhere stop it…I don't think they're good enough to advance to the 2nd round" Lefkoe: "So you have them losing to Detroit?" Shaq: "Hell yeah…" Lefkoe: "And Boston you're saying no chance" Shaq: "Not at all" pic.twitter.com/2DHtfp6WfL — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 8, 2025

Shaq perked up once he heard Detroit’s name mentioned. “So you have them losing to Detroit?” Lefkoe asked. “Hell yeah,” he fired back. “Cade (Cunningham), Isaiah Stewart,” added Shaq, who oozed confidence that the young Pistons could handle the Knicks with ease.

Lefkoe then wondered if Shaq thought the Knicks could get by the Celtics. “Not at all,” quipped the four-time NBA Champion. He did promise to apologize if New York somehow proved him wrong, but he didn’t seem worried about that coming true. And when looking at the Knicks’ record against the league’s top teams, it makes sense.

The Knicks have been unable to beat the NBA’s elite this season

The Knicks may hold the No. 3 spot in the competitive East, but even with Brunson back, can they hang with the elite units of the NBA? Their record says otherwise.

Someone on X posted the Knicks’ record against the Cavaliers, Lakers, Celtics, Thunder, Clippers, and Warriors from this year. They do not have a single win in multiple games against any of those squads.

Man, this does not look good for the Knickerbockers pic.twitter.com/BVw6wpumBw — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 9, 2025

That said, the Knicks are a different animal when they are in a series. They were a Jalen Brunson injury away from besting the Indiana Pacers in last year’s playoffs but were eliminated in 7 games. The Pacers then got rocked by the Celtics one series later.

Would the Knicks have done better? Probably not. But the Knicks didn’t have Karl-Anthony Towns bumping big for them in the 5 spot. Shaquille O’Neal might not trust New York. The Big Apple thinks differently.