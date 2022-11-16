“The Ben Simmons Who Made Those All-Star Teams is Gone!”: Skip Bayless Fears for 26-Year-Old Nets’ Star’s Future

The Brooklyn Nets have been dismal this season. Several reasons come to mind, but one of the major ones is the poor form of Ben Simmons.

Simmons has been a major disappointment for the Nets franchise and their fans. The 6’10” Aussie has been invisible on the court, and his lack of impact plus injury proneness sees Brooklyn in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference.

He has been so bad that many believe he has lost his love for basketball. Shams Charania reported that there is tension building between Simmons and the Nets camp.

There is frustration building within the Nets around Ben Simmons’ ‘availability and level of play,’ per @ShamsCharania and @sam_amick Some in the organization are questioning his passion for the game pic.twitter.com/uANBTKVwfp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2022

Even Skip Bayless believes that the All-Star Ben will never be seen again.

Skip Bayless believes fans will never get to see All-Star Ben Simmons ever again

The Brooklyn Nets currently have a 6-9 record in the East. Things are not looking good, to say the least, and fans are scrambling for a scapegoat.

Many players on the roster fit the bill, but none more so than Ben Simmons. While it is true that Kyrie Irving has been a pain to the franchise, he has still performed well when he has been on the court. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of Simmons.

The Australian has been so poor, that Skip Bayless believes we may never see the All-Star version of him again.

The Nets are reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons’ availability and level of play: “That guy who made those All-Star teams is gone and I’m afraid for good because I can’t even recognize an inch or ounce of him. I don’t know who this is.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/uHzPmtnjL2 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 16, 2022

Skip thinks that Simmons does not enjoy playing basketball anymore. Add to that the fact that he is constantly in the spotlight is only making matters worse.

It is true that he is coming off an injury. However, with averages of six points, six rebounds, and six assists, it is hard to disagree with Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe claims Simmons is a lost cause and that the Nets got the bad end of the deal

The 2021-2022 trade deadline saw the 76ers trade a disgruntled Ben Simmons for a disgruntled James Harden. At the time, Shannon Sharpe stated that the Nets got the better deal. 15 games into the season, and he has backtracked, claiming Ben is a lost cause.

“Ben Simmons seems like a lost cause. It’s one thing after another. I thought the Nets got a good deal from the Sixers, but Simmons hasn’t come close to meeting expectations.” —@ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/cqrwJ6m976 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 16, 2022

The Nets need to make some major changes. Maybe getting rid of Simmons’ contract is one of them.

