“The biggest difference is Montrezl Harrell is on the floor, brother”: The former Lakers player took an indirect dig at Frank Vogel when asked about his recent hot streak 

Former sixth man of the year Montrezl Harrell takes a shot at LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. The newly recruited Wizards center believes Vogel didn’t utilize him effectively during the former’s stint with the Lakers.

Post winning their championship in the 2020 Orlando Bubble, the Lakers had signed Montrezl Harell. The signing seemed like a great marriage between the two parties at the time. Harell would provide great depth to the bench being a former sixth man of the year.

However, things didn’t go as planned. According to Harell, he didn’t get utilized on the Lakers roster in the way he wanted. The 6″7′ center felt he nearly had a season off while playing for the Lakers. Surprisingly, Harell only played four out of the six games against the Suns in the 2021 playoffs.

Thus it was not a surprise when the Lakers packaged him in a deal with the Wizards for Russell Westbrook. The trade sent Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Washington. Nonetheless, this trade was a blessing in disguise for Harrell.

Also read: “You’re trash!”: Montrezl Harrell made his feelings about ex-Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder clear in a recent Wizards-Celtics matchup

The Wizards, who are off to a decent start, have a 6-3 record. In his first season with the team, Harrell has seen a massive jump in his minutes per game, which is also showing in his performance.

Montrezl Harrell throws shade at Frank Vogel and the Lakers.

Harrell’s stint with the Lakers didn’t go as planned. The former hustle award winner’s role with the team reduced as the season progressed. It came to a point where Harrell played only four of the six games in the Lakers’ post-season, averaging a mere 9.8 MPG in those four games.

Thus being traded to the Wizards has proved to be a boon for Harrell. The former NCAA champion is currently averaging 18.0 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 1.2 BPG. The 27-year old is an impressive 63.0% from the field and is averaging a career-high 30.4 MPG.

Montrezl Harrell’s last 3 games: 20 PTS – 14 REB – 6/14 FG

25 PTS – 13 REB – 10/16 FG

25 PTS – 11 REB – 10/13 FG Trezz is feasting 💪 pic.twitter.com/9bXoTN3Xfm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2021

When asked about his recent performances, the former Lakers player said the following.

“Montrezl Harrell is on the floor, brother. That’s the biggest difference.”

Montrezl Harrell on why he’s playing better this year than he did last season: “Montrezl Harrell is on the floor, brother. That’s the biggest difference.” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 6, 2021

The response seemed like a clear shot at his former team, especially coach Vogel. Harrell is grateful to be on the Wizards roster. The center talks about developing a winning culture with the Wizards.

“I’ve been on the opposing team when we played the Wizards, man. The energy in the building, it hasn’t been nothing like I’m seeing these first couple of home games we’ve been having. It feels amazing to be a part of that.”

Montrezl Harrell on building a winning culture: “I’ve been on the opposing team when we played the Wizards, man. The energy in the building, it hasn’t been nothing like I’m seeing these first couple of home games we’ve been having. It feels amazing to be a part of that.” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 6, 2021

Also read: “Hey look, I need my money back first, NBA”: Montrezl Harrell clears the air over his verbal spat with Drake that cost him $2000

Harrell’s recent performances are proof that the Lakers didn’t utilize him to his fullest. On the other hand, the purple and gold team is struggling to develop team chemistry.