“Hey look, I need my money back first, NBA”: Montrezl Harrell clears the air over his verbal spat with Drake that cost him $2000

Wizards center Montrezl Harrell got involved in a war of words with rapper Drake and got hit with a technical in the season opener vs Raptors

It was the Toronto Raptors’ first home game in over a year due to the pandemic. Drake, a well-known Raptors fan, made sure he was present to support his hometown team. However, the four-time Grammy winner was quite frustrated with Harrell’s Washington Wizards giving the Raptors a beatdown.

With the Wizards leading the Raptors by 20 late in the second quarter, Washington center Montrezl Harrell began to go back and forth with hip-hop legend, who was sitting courtside. The moment went viral on social media. Check out the moment here:

Drake got Montrezl Harrell T’d up after they exchanged words 💀 pic.twitter.com/T7Xq40Ryxp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2021

The officials didn’t seem to be happy with the altercation, as Harrell was hit with a technical foul in the process. It’s unclear what led to the back-and-forth, though Harrell was clearly upset talking to an official post the verbal spat.

Drake tried everything he could from courtside to help the Raptors cause. Unfortunately, the Raptors were atrocious on the night, ending up losing 98-83 to the Wizards.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan just cringed to death from LaMelo Ball’s fashion sense!”: Hornets star shows off his questionable drip after massive opening day win over the Pacers

Montrezl Harrell throws light upon his spat with Drake

Late in the first half, Drake and Wizards big man Montrezl Harrell got into it with each other. It resulted in a technical foul for Harrell.

In the post-match press conference, Montrezl Harrell made it a point to really explain how things went down. Harrell clarified it was actually an assistant coach who got him so riled up, not Drake. He comments on the issue –

“Let’s go and clear that right now. Hey look, I need my money back first, NBA. I definitely need my money back because that definitely shouldn’t have been no tech. If so, you’ve gotta give to me and the coach,” Harrell said, referring to the $2000 fine that he is set to receive.

Harrell goes on to clear the air –

“Me and Drake was laughing. There were no problems there. We even talked after the game. It was a cool conversation, but it turned left when the coach started chiming in behind the bench, thinking that barking is something that’s gonna shake me.

It’s all good. I don’t need all of Toronto on my bumper now. I don’t need Toronto on my bumper now. Don’t get on my Instagram now. Me and Drake are cool, y’all.”

Via: NBC Sports Washington

Even if Drake and Harrell are cool, one can never tell. Drake has had previous incidents of riling up opponent players over the years. However, Harrell had the last laugh this time. He finished the game with 22 points with 9 rebounds, resulting in a Wizards win.

Above all, I am sure Harrell and the Wizards will be just fine with how the night turned out.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook is damn good but he’s a role player”: Shaquille O’Neal makes a controversial statement about the LA Lakers’ new signing