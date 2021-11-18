“The Brooklyn Nets are not a Big 3, but a Big 1.75 right now”: Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe believe Kevin Durant and co require Kyrie Irving to win the championship

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins states that the Brooklyn Nets need Kyrie Irving, especially after their loss against the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets suffered a beat down at the hands of Stephen Curry and co at the Barclays Center recently. Amid a rusty James Harden, the urgency to have Kyrie Irving on the Nets roster has grown significantly. The injury of Joe Harris has only added to their woes.

The Brooklyn team suffered an embarrassing loss at home, with the crowd erupting with MVP chants for Steph Curry. The Warriors proved why they are the best team in the league when it comes to defense. The Dubs restricted Kevin Durant to a mere 19-points.

NBA insider Zach Lowe stated that the Nets, who are supposedly a Big 3, currently look like a Big 1.75. The Nets hold a 4-3 record at home. Many believed they were contenders even with the absence of Irving. However, Harden’s struggle from the field is a problem.

Kendrick Perkins believes that the Nets need to get onto a phone call with Irving, especially if they want to win a title.

The absence of Kyrie Irving is visible in the Nets’ recent performances.

The Nets have lost against all the major teams in the NBA so far. These teams include the Bucks, Bulls, and the Warriors. Durant has been carrying the team single-handedly, especially when it comes to offense.

According to Perkins, the Nets parted with a lot of their pieces to form the Big 3, and the absence of Irving and an out-of-form Harden makes them an ordinary team. The Nets are top-heavy.

The Nets had to let go of Carris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie to form their Big 3. Irving’s decision to not adhere to New York city’s vaccination policy, is costing the Nets big time.

Harden is having one of his lowest-scoring seasons this year. The three-time scoring champion is shooting 19.8 PPG on a 38.9% shooting from the 3-point line. Durant is leading the league in scoring currently.

.@KendrickPerkins says the Nets need to get on the phone and call Kyrie 👀 “The answer is hell yeah, because they need him! … Especially if they try to win the title.” pic.twitter.com/vD2aW2yUri — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 17, 2021

Post the loss against the Warriors, the Nets head coach Steve Nash told the media that they are not playing at the level they should, with Harden adding they are still figuring things out.

The Nets were one of the top favorites coming into the season. However, the absence of Irving coupled with an ineffective Harden has made them nothing more than a playoff team.