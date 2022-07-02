“The buffet doesn’t close till 5:30 Kendrick Perkins”: Richard Jefferson tries to lure Big Perk who wants no more of the Lakers

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins storms out during live television, having had enough talk about the LA Lakers.

Despite being sixteen games below +500 and not even making the play-in tournament, the LA Lakers have remained a constant on TV debates, podcasts, and social media. One of the most iconic franchises in American sports, the purple and gold constitute a rich legacy.

Another reason for the Lakers always having the spotlight is LeBron James, who continues to be the face of the league. The team’s lineup also boasts of one of the most polarizing superstars in Russell Westbrook, who is a favorite of the statisticians and online trolls.

Considered one of the favorites to win going into the last season, the Lakers were a disaster, making them a good story for all media outlets. The antics of the LA team made more headlines than some of the teams in the playoffs, like the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

Talking Lakers has reached a point where even the TV analysts can have no more, the most recent example being Kendrick Perkins staging a walkout during an episode of ESPN’s NBA Today.

Kendrick Perkins doesn’t want to talk Lakers.

Whether regular-season, playoffs, or the off-seasons, the Lakers continue to make headlines. The most recent instance is rumors of Kyrie Irving donning the purple and gold to reunite with former Cavs teammate LeBron James. The Nets guard has demanded a trade, with the situation about to turn ugly.

SOURCE: The Lakers are working aggressively on a deal for Kyrie Irving — their current offer is Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and their 2027 1st-round pick. Joe Harris could be headed to Los Angeles in the deal. pic.twitter.com/oRAjIPMj3f — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 1, 2022

Thus the Buss family’s franchise never fails to be in the limelight. However, there is a section that has reached saturation point when it comes to any discussion around the topics of the Lakers. Surprisingly, this includes members of the media too.

During a recent episode of NBA Today on ESPN, Tim Legler was interrupted in the middle as co-panelist Big Perk staged a walkout. The former Celtics champion couldn’t have any more of King James and co. While Richard Jefferson seated beside hilariously tried to remind Perkins about the buffet being open till 5:30, the latter was having no more of the Lakers.

Perk is tired of talking about the Lakers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TArHQvhLTc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 2, 2022

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Lakers should have something positive to give back to their fans after a lackluster season.

