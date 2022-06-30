“James Harden takes a more team-helpful deal while Russell Westbrook opts in for his $47M”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers PG for self-centered approach 

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless throws shade at Russell Westbrook for exercising his player option worth $47M, citing James Harden’s example.

Former teammates Russell Westbrook and James Harden found themselves in similar situations post the 2021-22 season. The former MVPs had a lackluster campaign being unable to fulfill the expectations. However, their long-term contracts allow them to make millions in the upcoming season.

The 2022-23 season has salaries worth $47M+ due for both Westbrook and Harden. Nonetheless, both the superstars have a player option. While Russ opted-in, The Beard has declined his player option. According to reports, Harden aims to provide flexibility to the franchise for a title run.

76ers‘ 10-time All-Star James Harden decides to opt out of $47.4 million deal for 2022-23, provide flexibility to the franchise as he fully focuses on title run. @TheAthletic story: https://t.co/NqxzzNBPp9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2022

On the other hand, the Lakers have been struggling to acquire players due to limited cap space. One of the reasons for the rumored Kyrie Irving trade not falling through was Rob Pelinka and co not being able to offer enough to the Brooklyn Nets.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47M is the most predictable move in NBA history”: Skip Bayless believes the former MVP is overpaid

With Harden sacrificing to make cap space for the Sixers, analyst Skip Bayless questioned Westbrook raking in so much moolah despite having such a disastrous season.

Skip Bayless takes a dig at Russell Westbrook’s self-serving approach.

An avid critic of Westbrook, Skip Bayless never seizes to take shots at the Lakers point guard. The two parties recently went back and forth on social media as the Undisputed analyst insulted Russ’ last name. Skip is the brain behind coining the nickname Westbrick.

The former Chicago Tribune columnist never bats an eyelid before calling out Westbrook for his turnovers and inability to make the jump shot. In light of Harden taking a cut, Skip didn’t waste any opportunity to call out Westbrook for not doing the same, despite having a disastrous season.

James Harden declines his $47.4 mil option, reportedly to take a more team-helpful deal w Philly. Westbrook opted IN for his $47 mil, after an all-time disastrous season. He is about helping only Westbrook. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 29, 2022

Skip does make some valid points, considering the Lakers are hoping to capitalize on LeBron James’ closing championship window. Unfortunately, the purple and gold do not have enough to offer due to limited cap space.

Also read: “Hey Russell Westbrook, let’s talk about how the most overpaid player will make $47 million”: Skip Bayless invites Lakers star on his show following a warning by Brodie