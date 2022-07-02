“Anthony Davis should be MVP of the league one time”: Kevin Garnett tells Lakers big man to get in the lab and get his sh**t together 

NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett has a strong message for Lakers big man Anthony Davis going into the 2022-23 season.

Things haven’t been the same for Anthony Davis since winning his first championship in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. The Brow has been seen more in street clothes than in the Lakers uniform as injuries continue to haunt him. AD’s durability continues to cast concern upon LeBron James and co.

Post the Bubble championship, Davis played 36 out of the 72 games in the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, this trend continued in the 2021-22 season, with the eight-time All-Star being present for 40 0ut of the 82 games. Overall, AD has played less than 50% of the games conducted in the last two seasons.

The big man’s absence has cost the Lakers a handful, with the entire offensive load coming on the shoulders of King James. While the 2021 playoffs had the purple and gold exit in the first round, the 2021-22 season was a disaster, with them not even making the play-in.

Also read: “I think Rasheed Wallace is going to be great for Anthony Davis”: Kevin Garnett believes AD needs someone in his ears

During a recent episode of his podcast, Kevin Garnett threw light on the AD situation in LA.

“Get in the lab and get yo sh**t together”: Kevin Garnett has a message for Anthony Davis.

Arguably, one of the greatest power forwards of all time, KG was one of the most skilled big men the league had witnessed. The former MVP had a mid-range and could score the ball from a distance. Nonetheless, many don’t know about the Big Ticket’s competitive zeal to succeed.

Garnett was an assassin on the court, with trash-talking being one of his fortes. The former champion was one of the few versatile bigs at the time, having won both the MVP and DPOY awards. Thus knowing Davis’ talent, skill, and ceiling, KG had the following message for him heading into the off-season.

Kevin Garnett to Anthony Davis: “You should be MVP of the league one time. Get in the lab and get yo s— together.” (via KG Certified Podcast) pic.twitter.com/TPycnY6BHK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 2, 2022

We know Garnett means no ill to the former Kentucky player. Having played the same position as AD, the 46-year-old knows how high the ceiling is for the Lakers big man. Recently, Davis received a lot of flak for a clip of him circulating on social media in which he confessed to have not shot the basketball since April 5th.

Anthony Davis: “I haven’t shot a basketball since probably April 5th.” pic.twitter.com/5V7hzptXf8 — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) June 12, 2022

Though AD might have taken off from basketball, one hopes he has been working on his strength and conditioning, considering his health continues to be a cause of concern.

Also read: “Anthony Davis is equal to Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: Darwin Ham believes that sustained loads and frequent injuries have engulfed the Lakers’ superstar’s brilliance