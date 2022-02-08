“The Celtics are coming to avenge Kyrie Irving’s stomp on Lucky the logo!”: Jayson Tatum and Co. have a chance to post a better record than the Nets since Uncle Drew’s actions in the 2021 Playoffs

The Boston Celtics will seek revenge from Kyrie Irving and also the 7th spot in the East as taking on the Brooklyn Nets.

On a tremendous 5-game winning streak, the Celtics will visit Brooklyn on Tuesday to battle for the better spot in the Eastern Conference. Unlike West, the teams holding even the 12th spot (New York Knicks) in the East, have a chance to make it to the Play-in position.

Eastern Conference is so wide open that some team at the lower half, apart from 3 bottom-dwelling teams, can even fight for the Playoffs spot if they go an insane winning run. It all depends on how the teams look after the transfer deadline.

Also read: “Devin Booker should consider himself lucky that security held Benny the Bull back”: NBA Twitter trolls the Suns guard as the Bulls’ mascot tried to replicate the altercation D-Book had with the Raps’ mascot

But this Celtics-Nets game before the deadline has many fans interested not just because James Harden might not be in Brooklyn after 10th February but because the winner of this game will gain a mental advantage over the losing team.

If Boston (30-25) wins the game, they’ll be having a better winning percentage over the Nets (29-24) since a particularly big day for Celtics fans.

Celtics fancying the Nets’ position and revenge from Kyrie Irving

In last year’s Playoffs, an incident had a similar reaction to Brooklyn winning the series 4-1. In game-4 of that first-round series, a former Celtics point guard who was playing for the Nets, infamously stomped Lucky, the Celtics logo, in front of several Bostonians.

Kyrie gave the Celtic’s logo a nice little stomp pic.twitter.com/tnLJmA1bof — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2021



If the C’s win this upcoming fixture they’ll have a better winning record since that day as explained in detail by this NBA Redditor. It would have been ironic if they got the chance to do it in the TD Garden so that Lucky and some of those fans would have had their revenge in front of their eyes.

Even Kyrie Irving would have been on court for that revenge parade, as he won’t be in the building for Tuesday’s game because of his vaccination status.

On an 8-game losing streak and having won just 2 games since Kevin Durant’s injury, the Nets might be playing without James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Nic Claxton for the next game as well.

Also read: “Been in Dejounte Murray’s ear since day one man! Proud!”: Lakers’s LeBron James lets loose as Spurs star makes his first-ever All-Star team

The C’s would look to dominate the shorthanded Nets as they have done with four of their last 8 opponents – destroy them by 30 points or more.