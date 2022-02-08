Basketball

“Devin Booker should consider himself lucky that security held Benny the Bull back”: NBA Twitter trolls the Suns guard as the Bulls’ mascot tried to replicate the altercation D-Book had with the Raps’ mascot

“Devin Booker should consider himself lucky that security held Benny the Bull back”: NBA Twitter trolls the Suns guard as the Bulls’ mascot tried to replicate the altercation D-Book had with the Raps’ mascot
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson is the Thunder Killer!": Warriors' star gives flashbacks of the 2016 WCF series as he yet again closes the game against the Thunder with huge 3s
Next Article
"Not putting myself up for any jobs": Jason Gillespie quashes reports of replacing Justing Langer as Australia head coach
NBA Latest Post
"It's a travesty that Jonathan Kuminga was snubbed for the Rising Stars game!": Warriors' Klay Thompson believes the star rookie deserved a spot at the All-Star Weekend
“It’s a travesty that Jonathan Kuminga was snubbed for the Rising Stars game!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson believes the star rookie deserved a spot at the All-Star Weekend

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga was snubbed from the Rising Star Game, something which Klay Thompson believes…