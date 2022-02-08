“Devin Booker should consider himself lucky that security held Benny the Bull back”: NBA Twitter trolls the Suns guard as the Bulls’ mascot tried to replicate the altercation D-Book had with the Raps’ mascot

Late in the 1st quarter of the Bulls-Suns clash, Benny the Bull tried to distract Devin Booker but was hilariously held back.

While Devin Booker has been playing on an elite level, he has been blowing up on social media for his petty altercation with the Toronto Raptors’ mascot… Yes, the 25-year-old guard had a little situation with The Raptor back in early January.

Here, have a look at the incident.

Devin Booker upset that the Raptors mascot, the only fan in the building, is behind the hoop distracting him with the game on the line. Refs send him to timeout in the corner. pic.twitter.com/F9zLGPPD5D — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2022

Also Read: Joel Embiid on potentially joining forces with James Harden

During the Bulls-Suns clash, Benny the Bull hilariously tried to replicate the same. However, he was stopped by the security guards present at United Center.

Benny the Bull had to the held back from distracting Devin Booker during his free throws 😤 Wouldn’t want Book complaining again 🤣pic.twitter.com/dV5Z4tmktu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Benny the Bull tried to distract Devin Booker

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twiter exploded with reactions.

The Raptor really influenced all other mascots to do the same tactic to Devin Booker when he goes to the line. XD https://t.co/yAkhvcfqck — Nick, JaVale & Ty superfan (@McSwaGeePfan) February 8, 2022

LOL I’m loving Book’s crusade against mascots. This needs to end with the Gorilla fighting all the mascots to protect Book. https://t.co/CH2uX1ry8a — Aybs (@zonaaybs) February 8, 2022

Book everytime he sees any mascot when he on FT line pic.twitter.com/HAUoqXErNa — Iván Espinoza (@iespinoza___) February 8, 2022

The Suns ended up grabbing a 127-124 lead with Booker dropping 38 points. Maybe, just maybe if Benny the Bull was allowed to distract Devin, could we have seen a different result to the game?

Also Read: Lakers’s LeBron James lets loose as Spurs star makes his first-ever All-Star team

We know one thing for sure, the franchise mascots around the league aren’t going to stop messing with D-Book anytime soon.