“Been in Dejounte Murray’s ear since day one man! Proud!”: Lakers’s LeBron James lets loose as Spurs star makes his first-ever All-Star team

Lakers star LeBron James reacts as some massive information about Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray is revealed on Twitter

LeBron James and Dejounte Murray have a similarity this season. They have both been names to the All-Star team, this season.

Of course, we all knew that the Lakers superstar was going to make it. But Dejounte? He was a bit of a doubt, to say the least. But, boy are we glad he made it.

Saying that the Spurs star deserves it would be like saying a massive, record-breaking tsunami is a little bit of a problem. Okay… maybe we went a bit too far on that one.

This season, he has been averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists, on 45.4% shooting overall. Simply put, the man is putting up an efficient, near triple-double on a nightly basis, while also being one of the better defensive players in the league. If that doesn’t spell All-Star, we aren’t quite sure what does.

Unfortunately, despite those numbers, the Spurs star wasn’t initially named on the team. Instead Draymond Green was. But, since the Warriors man is injured, you have Dejounte Murray filling in.

Still, the prestige of making the All-Star team stands unchanged. And while you’d think that, that’s about as inspirational Murray’s story could get, it seems that there is so much more to it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James beams with pride as Dejounte Murray makes the All-Star team, despite all the adversity he faced

This probably isn’t something that even many Spurs fans are aware of.

Dejounte Murray was selected 29th overall, in the 2016 NBA draft. It was mind-boggling then, and it is still absolutely unthinkable.

At the time of the 2016 draft, everyone was confused as to why such a talent was selected at the end of the first round. But now, it seems that just about all the hidden details have finally been revealed.

I was told at @DejounteMurray had background issues. He was passed up by several teams because of it, left in the green room! Today he’s an AllStar!! #TheyDontGetToDefineUs #AllGrindNoGimmicks — Rich Paul (@RichPaul4) February 7, 2022

Apparently, LeBron James has been in Dejounte Murray’s ear since day 1 on the matter.

How do we know? Well, take a look at his reaction.

LOVE that kid!! Been in his ear since day 1. PROUD OF YOU @DejounteMurray 🖤🖤 https://t.co/Wj3z5npYui — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 7, 2022

Despite everything, with the support of those around him, the Spurs star was able to fight the odds.

Congratulations on your first All-Star selection, Dejounte Murray. We look forward to seeing what you do during the highly anticipated game.

