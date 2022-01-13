“The Celtics are undefeated when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 30+ points!”: How the Boston duo dominated the Pacers while showing flashes of greatness together

Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 30+ points tonight against the Pacers, bringing their record to 6-0 when they do so.

Most NBA teams in today’s game would kill to have a two-way, offensively gifted 6’8 wing who is 25 and under. The Boston Celtics have two of such semi-unicorns in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both the former All-Stars have had a fairly solid 2021-22 NBA season so far in terms of individual statistics.

Jaylen Brown is averaging close to a career high in points per game at 24.5 while shooting 46.3% from the field. He is unfortunately, not taking care of the ball all too well as he’s prone to turnovers, posting up an assist to turnover ratio of less than 1.

Jayson Tatum is also putting up good scoring numbers, sitting at 25.5 points per game, but on questionable efficiency, as he shoots 42% from the field on the season. He’s developed his passing quite a bit from his earlier years in the league to present. It’s unfortunate that some of his dimes are simply not being converted to made baskets by his teammates.

Celtics fans have been clamoring for a switch-up in offensive schemes to maximize Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s offensive cohesion. While there wasn’t a massive change in that department, the floor was spread out much more this game to let the Jay’s operate in isolation.

Tatum popped off for 4 made 3s in the first quarter alone would those would be the only threes he would make for the rest of the night. Brown had 7 made shots from the beyond the arc on 11 attempts, making it merely his 7th game in his career where he’s made 7+ 3s.

Tatum would finish the night off with 33 points on 11-19 shooting while Brown would go on to have 34 points on 11-19 shooting. This would mark the 6th time in their young careers that they have each scored 30+ points in the same game and when they do so, they are currently undefeated.

While Celtics fans are claiming this is exactly what they want from their young wing duo, it should be noted that asking two high volume shooting wings to shoot 57% from the field night in and night out is quite the ask.