Basketball

“I’ll say LeBron James is the third best center in the league right now”: Shannon Sharpe compares Lakers star run at the 5 to Magic Johnson’s legendary Finals performance in his rookie year

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"The beauty of Ja Morant's block was that it came from his turnover": Skip Bayless bizarrely picks Grizzlies' star's block over LeBron James' 2016 Finals clinching block on Andre Iguodala
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James
“I’ll say LeBron James is the third best center in the league right now”: Shannon Sharpe compares Lakers star run at the 5 to Magic Johnson’s legendary Finals performance in his rookie year

LeBron James’ Lakers have struggled coming out of the gates this year, and as a…