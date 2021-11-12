“The dude is a menace”: Alex Caruso shares his experience on guarding Steph Curry on his latest appearance on JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast

When The Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso was asked about guarding Steph Curry, he said “sometimes it’s unguardable”.

Stephen Curry is right now second in NBA Scoring Leader after Kevin Durant. Steph’s performance is one of the key factors in the Golden State Warriors being 1st seed in the Western Conference with a 10-1.

During a podcast with JJ Redick, the Bulls guard Alex Caruso was asked how hard is it to guard Stephen Curry. Alex Caruso played against the GSW during his LA Lakers years.

Alex Caruso mostly gets the assignment to defend the wings and the guards. Thus he ended up guarding Steph whenever their teams collided. He said in no uncertain terms: “The dude is a menace”

Also Read: “Steph Curry and Gary Payton II really did the Wade to LeBron James oop but with an actual lob”: NBA Twitter reacts to sick move from Warriors guards in 10th win of the season vs Wolves

According to Alex Caruso, Steph’s ability to score on and off the ball makes him hard to guard

According to Caruso, a lot of trouble comes due to the way Golden State Warriors play. It’s obvious that the chemistry between Steph and Draymond Green is insane since they have been playing together since 2012.

When the ball is in Steph’s hand, he makes the difficult shots look so easy despite having a good defender on him. Last season, Steph shot 50% from the 3 point line with 7 or more dribbles.

And when he doesn’t have the ball, he runs through multiple screens [Reggie Miller style] and ends up with a simple catch and shoot. Remembering one such a shot he’s hard to guard in the past, Alex Caruso said “it’s borderline… at times it’s unguardable.”

Also Read – “Charles Barkley is gonna be here till the wheels fall off”: Shaq confirms that the Sixers legend is merely talking up his retirement for the cameras, won’t leave Inside the NBA anytime soon

The GSW are on 6 games winning streak without Klay Thompson. One could imagine what it would be like when Klay Thompson comes back healthy. Since Steph is doing most of the heavy lifting on offence, he has to face all kinds of defence.

Expecting Klay’s return and looking at how the rest of the team is playing now, Caruso said “It’s gonna be dangerous.”