“The Fact That He Got That Bag From Def Jam”: LiAngelo Ball’s $8 Million Advance Leaves Matt Barnes Impressed

Jul 13, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) looks on during an NBA Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One of the most surprising developments of 2025 is LiAngelo’s rise to fame. However, it didn’t come from his talents on the basketball court. Instead, he has made waves in the studio off the back of his viral song “Tweaker.” Despite having only one major song in circulation, he received a guaranteed $8 million deal from Def Jam Records, worth as much as $13 million. LiAngelo’s ability to capitalize on this moment has impressed former NBA player Matt Barnes.

Advertisement

Popular hip-hop radio show host Bootleg Kev appeared on All The Smoke Unplugged with Barnes. During their conversation, Bootleg Kev was able to provide further information and details regarding LiAngelo’s record deal with Def Jam. However, the two were gave props to Gelo for succeeding in the music industry. Kev said,

“He’s already won if he doesn’t do anything else after this. The fact he got that bag from Def Jam.”

Barnes added his own praise for LiAngelo saying, “I’m happy for bro, like I f**k with it.” Aside from their praise, Kev claims that this decision from Def Jam is a major risk, but it may pay off greatly.

Kev reveals that LiAngelo’s deal with Def Jam is most likely a single. Assuming the splits are 50/50, which they most likely are not, the single will need to earn $16 million for LiAngelo to break even. However, Kev clarifies that this will be a break for the label, as LiAngelo’s already received his money.

According to Barnes and Kev, LiAngelo’s tenure as an musical artist is already a success based on one song. The middle child of the Ball Brothers doesn’t hold any satisfaction in being a one-hit wonder. He has hinted that a new song will be releasing sometime soon. Although they praised LiAngelo, Kev and Barnes also applauded his father LaVar Ball for going 3-for-3 with his sons.

New LiAngelo music on the way

LiAngelo’s single went viral with the general public and within the NBA. Cavaliers star Darius Garland revealed his love for the single following the Cavs’ 129-122 win over the Thunder. He went on to say, “You know we gonna bump Gelo.” In the process, he hinted at insider information regarding a new song.

“I got the aux. You know we gone bump Gelo.” Darius Garland bumpin’ Gelo’s “Tweaker” after the Cavs win on Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/JGVVI1wdnI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2025

Although Garland stated a new Gelo song was going to drop on Friday, January 10, nothing dropped. He wasn’t wrong about a new song, but unforeseen circumstances prevented its release. Lonzo Ball revealed on What An Experience that the label put a stop to it.

“Label shut it down!” said Lonzo. He didn’t provide a reason for the prevention of a new single but it’s great news for fans that there is more music in the vault.