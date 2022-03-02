“The fans in Philadelphia are the best, Welcome Home killa!”: James Harden has Allen Iverson’s endorsement ahead of his home debut with 76ers

James Harden has changed teams for the second straight year midway through the season, and ahead of his home debut with Philly, Allen Iverson made sure to show his support.

‘The Beard’ was reportedly unhappy with his situation in Brooklyn amidst the controversey surrounding Kyrie Irving and his vaccination status, and as a result, he forced a trade out to the 76ers.

Ever since then, the 76ers and Harden have been clicking. The sample size is small, sure, but there is excitement in the air for Philly fans after the Ben Simmons debacle. The once rookie of the year grew frustrated with his former team, and with Harden wanting out as well, it set up the perfect swap.

Running a dynamic duo featuring Harden and Embiid, the 76ers are in a good place to compete for the NBA championship, a place many would say they weren’t at earlier in the season.

James Harden’s first 2 games with the @sixers: 🔥 27 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST

🔥 29 PTS, 10 REB, 16 AST The Beard enters tonight 6 threes away from 3rd place on the all-time list as PHI hosts NYK at 7:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/sZbwInOOiy — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2022

Allen Iverson welcomes James Harden

Philadelphia may know a thing or two about having an MVP level superstar shooting guard on their times. Allen Iverson led the 76ers to an improbably title run in 2001, and he was the face of the franchise for the longest time.

When you think of the 76ers, the first name that pops into your head is Allen Iverson’s. No other player in recent memory has been as impactful for the franchise than him.

Today, the Knicks take on the 76ers in Philadelphia, marking Harden’s first game at home, and the former legend had a simple but strong message for ‘The Beard.’

The fans in Philadelphia are the best in the world, you’ll see tonight… Welcome Home killa!!! @JHarden13 📸: @alexsubers pic.twitter.com/UxjqrKLSmn — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) March 2, 2022

Will we see Harden take inspiration from ‘The Answer’ and drop a memorable performance today? Will there be fireworks at the Wells Fargo Center? We’ll have to wait and see, but the excitement for Harden’s first game in Philly is incredible.

