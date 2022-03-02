“Kobe Bryant is probably the reason why we didn’t lose”: When Phil Jackson lauded the Black Mamba after his 52-point performance in the 108-104 OT win over the Mavs

14 years ago today, a prime Kobe Bryant scored 30 of his 52 points in the 4th quarter and OT to help the Lakers defeat the Dirk Nowitzki-led Mavs 108-104.

Kobe Bryant had some incredible performances during his 2007-2008 MVP season. The Black Mamba dropped surreal numbers against the entire league on a daily basis while carrying his Los Angeles Lakers to a 57-win season. One of the best outings of his MVP campaign came exactly 14 years back today.

On 2nd March 2008, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks at the Staples Center. Dallas’ defense was successful in curbing Bryant to only 22 points in the first 3 quarters of the game. However, they couldn’t have been prepared for the wrath that was coming their way in the fourth period and the overtime.

On his way to scoring 52 points, Kobe ended up scoring 30 points in the 4th quarter and the extra period, and the final 14 consecutive points for the purple and gold. The then-29-year-old also added 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, a steal as he spent 51 minutes on the court to help the LA-based team grab a huge 4-point win.

(2008) Kobe Bryant goes off for 52 points vs Dallas, with 30 coming in the 4th and OT. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/T5NKLEwxht — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) December 1, 2021

“Kobe Bryant didn’t cooperate on any of our defenses”: Dallas Mavericks coach Avery Johnson

After the game, then-Mavs coach Avery Johnson stated how Bryant managed to get the better off all the defenses the Mavericks had in their playbook to prevent the Mamba from going on a scoring run.

“We gave him a single look, then we double-teamed him, then we gave him a triple-team and he split the triple-team and scored,” Johnson said. “We tried to zone him, we tried to funnel him in the trap for a zone and he went the other way. He didn’t cooperate on any of our defenses.

Lakers coach Phil Jackson had the best description for the Lakers’ win. Jackson complimented his MVP:

“Kobe Bryant is probably the reason why we didn’t lose.”

Kobe Bryant did anything and everything to be a winner. This performance was just one of the many examples of his sheer will to win at any cost.