“The idiotic Russell Westbrook trade, Anthony Davis getting hurt, THT over Alex Caruso, and thinking DJ and Ariza could help”: Bill Simmons questions the buck being passed to head coach Frank Vogel for some of the front office decisions

NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes head coach Frank Vogel is being made the scapegoat for the poor showing of the Lakers this season.

The Lakers ended their three-game losing streak against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Currently, the team holds a 22-22 record, barely hanging on the +500 mark. Once considered top contenders to win the championship, the Lakers may not even find themselves in the playoffs this year.

None of the off-season moves seemed to have paid dividends yet. The Lakers look like a complete misfit. Recently, social media was buzzing with reports of Frank Vogel’s job being in jeopardy, owing to the disappointing performances of the Lakers this season.

Frank Vogel’s job with Lakers “is in serious jeopardy” despite last night’s win over the Jazz, per @billoram & @sam_amick He’s said to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis pic.twitter.com/DOBruQ5Agf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022

However, NBA insider Bill Simmons believes Vogel is being made the fall-guy for the purple and gold team, having a disappointing season. In his year 19th, LeBron James has been doing the heavy lifting for a team that boasts Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony.

Simmons mentioned a host of reasons responsible for the downfall of the Lakers this season, which didn’t involve Vogel directly.

Bill Simmons lists down reasons falsely accusing Frank Vogel.

The currently constructed Lakers do not look like they would win a championship. Whether it’s team chemistry, injuries, or COVID protocols, the Lakers are far away from being even a Finals contender. Rob Pelinka and co made the most noise during the off-season, assembling a super team of veterans.

The Lakers front office shipped most of its young core to acquire Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. Davis’ durability continues to be a matter of concern. The ill-advised move of not re-signing Alex Caruso, a key member on the roster.

The signing of DeAndre Jordan and Trevor Ariza did not bear fruit. However, one cannot deny Vogel’s role in the team’s dismal performance, especially when it comes to defense. The 48-year old has made questionable decisions when it comes to running plays on both ends of the floor.

Vogel maybe being the fall guy for…

—The idiotic Westbrook trade

—Davis putting on too much muscle then getting hurt

—THT over Caruso

—Thinking DJ + Ariza could help

—Prioritizing shooting over perimeter D in free agency

—Rigid cap, no trade flexibility at all I mean… come on — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 18, 2022

In an off-season, where they had the opportunity to land DeMar DeRozan or Buddy Hield, James and the Lakers front office co-signed on getting Westbrook on board. Shipping Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and KCP to Washington has seen them get nothing but better.

Though one cannot deny Vogel’s ineffective coaching being a cause of downfall for the Lakers, there are some questionable decisions that he is not accountable for but the front office.