"The Knicks are the biggest team in the... I thought the Nets were irrelevant": Kevin Durant mocks a Knicks reporter present at the Barclays Center

NBA superstar Kevin Durant trolls a Knicks reporter for being present in the Nets press conference.

Easy Money Sniper was beaming with joy, and rightly so as he addressed the media post the Nets dethroning the Heat from the top seed in the eastern conference. It couldn’t have come at a better time as Kyrie Irving played his first home game this season.

It was a combined effort from Steve Nash and his men, with every game important at this stage. Currently the 8th seed, the Nets are looking to get past the play-in scenario, especially with Irving back on a full-time basis.

As the Nets handed the Heat their fourth consecutive embarrassing loss, Durant sat down with the media, noticing something unusual. The press conference had a Knicks reporter present, giving KD the perfect opportunity to mock the MSG team.

The two-time champion trolled the reporter by taking a shot at the Knicks’ poor run this season.

Kevin Durant indulges in some tongue and cheek with a Knicks reporter.

It couldn’t have been a better day for KD, with Irving playing his first home game and the Nets toppling the first seed Heat. The four-time scoring champion, who was about to address the media, saw a Knicks reporter in the mix and couldn’t let him fly under the radar.

“That’s the biggest team (Knicks) in the…I thought the Nets were irrelevant?”

Kevin Durant jokes with a Knicks reporter for covering the Nets: “That’s the biggest team in the…I thought the Nets were irrelevant?” pic.twitter.com/lSd6qzGEgF — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 27, 2022

The above statement just added salt to the wounds of Knicks fans, who continue to reel from the opportunity of losing Durant to the Nets in the 2019 free agency. As KD was in his third season with the Warriors, the media had started speculating his moves in the off-season.

At one point, it seemed certain that the two-time Finals MVP was headed to the basketball mecca, considering the loyal fan base and playing under the bright lights of MSG. However, once Irving signed with the Nets, it was obvious Durant was going to Brooklyn, only some miles away from the Garden.

At the time, various theories floated in the market, from the Knicks not wanting to risk a big contract with KD as he recovered from an Achilles injury to Irving wanting both of them to create a culture in Brooklyn. However, nobody knows what went down.

With the Knicks tanking this season and the Nets seeing a resurgence, it wasn’t a good time for the particular reporter to be present.

Embroiled with numerous controversies this season, Durant and co can turn things around henceforth.