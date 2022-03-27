“Russell Westbrook fits perfect in the Heat culture”: Erik Spoelstra would have it all figured out for Mr. Triple-Double

NBA analyst Ben Stinar believes Miami Heat is the perfect destination for Russell Westbrook, a franchise known for its unique culture and hustle mentality.

In all probability, the current season might be the first and last season of Russell Westbrook with the LA Lakers. The former MVP has been subjected to endless criticism and hate in light of his underperformance this season. It reached a point where his family got involved.

The Lakers are currently sitting at the brink of exit from the play-in tournament and are 11-games below +500. Once considered to win the chip this season, the purple and gold might not even make the playoffs this season. The lack of shooting and veteran roster are some of the prime reasons for their poor showing.

Westbrook’s marriage with the Lakers hasn’t worked from the beginning. The former OKC superstar’s way of playing the game doesn’t fit on a roaster boasting LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Brodie’s inability to shoot, coupled with his turnovers, has derailed his performances.

With the season yet to end, trade analysts and pundits have already begun searching for a destination that would be ideal for Russ.

Why the Miami Heat works perfectly for Russell Westbrook?

No matter how much you criticize Westbrook, one cannot doubt his discipline and ethics towards the game of basketball. The nine-time All-Star defines the term hustle play and has never cheated the game. An all-time leader in triple-doubles, Westbrook plays each possession as his last.

When we talk about Miami Heat, it is one of the most respected franchises in American sports known for its culture and hustle play. Thus Russ could flourish playing for the South Beach team under the guidance of one of the top 15 coaches of all time Erik Spoelstra.

The perfect fit for Russell Westbrook would be the Miami Heat …HEAT CULTURE, surrounded by snipers who can shoot , and a place where they are about that HUSTLE AND PLAY TILL THE FINAL WHISTLE life — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) March 26, 2022

Though not as accomplished as Westbrook, Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker play a similar brand of basketball. Having the likes of Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry would take away the additional load of shooting from Westbrook.

Spo would have it figured out .. he is the best coach in the NBA — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) March 26, 2022

Coach Spo has the experience and expertise to extract the maximum out of Russ. Currently the no.2 seed, the Heat is looking to make a deep playoff run.

While Heat does make for a good destination for Westbrook, the superstar can play his brand of basketball without any hesitance in small markets like the Magic and Rockets, or how about a return to OKC?