“The LA Lakers have trailed over 25-points in six out of the ten games played so far”: LeBron James and co have been dismal on both ends of the floor

The Los Angeles Lakers season is going from bad to worse, as they already equal a horrible landmark from last season.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were left helpless as defending champions LA Lakers fell to defeat against Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs last season. Injuries played a huge part in their exit, with their work cut out during the off-season.

However, just as one would expect, the Lakers train steamrolled at full speed, making several exciting trades. The likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore were brought in. At the same time, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, among others saw their way out.

Now a ‘super team’, Lakers were the bookie’s favorites to go all the way for the throne. The reality has been rather harsh, though.

Los Angeles Lakers trailed by 25+ points in only six games last season, and have already matched that tally

Nineteen games into the season, Lakers sit 28th for points allowed per game with 113.1. That is 1.8 shy of the Memphis Grizzlies, who sit bottom of that statistic table. To put that into context, the California team allowed only 106.8 points per game last season.

But that is probably not even the stat that truly amplifies the horrible season Lakers are having. ESPN came through with those numbers earlier today.

The Lakers have trailed by 25+ points in six (out of 19) games this season, which matches their tally (out of 72 games) from last season.

Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns were all part of this statistic and were joined by the New York Knicks yesternight.

After their defeat against the Knicks, the Lakers fell below the Denver Nuggets in the table to 9th place. However, the team had a thriller OT win against the Pacers on Wednesday, with King James scoring 39-points.