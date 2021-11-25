Basketball

“The LA Lakers have trailed over 25-points in six out of the ten games played so far”: LeBron James and co have been dismal on both ends of the floor

"The LA Lakers have trailed over 25-points in six out of the ten games played so far": LeBron James and co have been dismal on both ends of the floor
Udhav Arora

Previous Article
"These guys don’t get nervous" - Nico Hulkenberg in awe of Max Verstappen's nerves in his first-ever title fight versus 7-time champ Lewis Hamilton
Next Article
"I'm still not quite nailing it"– Daniel Ricciardo taks about where is he losing against Lando Norris in same car
NBA Latest Post
"The LA Lakers have trailed over 25-points in six out of the ten games played so far": LeBron James and co have been dismal on both ends of the floor
“The LA Lakers have trailed over 25-points in six out of the ten games played so far”: LeBron James and co have been dismal on both ends of the floor

The Los Angeles Lakers season is going from bad to worse, as they already equal…