NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets? Celtics release hamstring injury update

Will Jaylen Brown suit up for the Boston Celtics tonight for their game against the Brooklyn Nets following a strained hamstring?

It would be easy to say that Jaylen Brown has been solid to start his 2021-22 NBA campaign off but he simply has not played enough games for the Boston Celtics to say so. In the small sample size that we have, Brown has put up averages of 24.9 points, 58 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc.

The reason as to why Jaylen Brown has played merely 9 games is due to the fact that he has been nursing a strained right hamstring since his game against the Miami Heat on November 4th. He would play nearly 30 minutes that night and drop 17 points on 3-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Since then, he’s missed 8 straight games, finally returning against the miserable Houston Rockets who they handily beat, 108-90, with Jaylen working his way back to form with 19 points and 0 assists.

Will Jaylen Brown play against the Nets?

Though Jaylen Brown did make his return to play against the Houston Rockets two night ago, he only played 22 minutes to manage his injury. Seems as though the Celtics will be looking into slowing his return to play down, with him being listed as questionable to play.

Fans have been questioning the Celts for bringing him back to play 22 whole minutes against a team that they could’ve beat without him and then potentially DNPing him against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jaylen Brown could miss tomorrow’s game against the Nets He’s listed as questionable due to “return from injury management” pic.twitter.com/wWJsMl8Jme — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) November 23, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Jaylen Brown will suit up against Kevin Durant and company or will his play against the Rockets slow his official return to NBA hardwood down even more.