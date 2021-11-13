“The Lakers didn’t need LeBron James tonight, they needed Jesus Christ himself!”: Kendrick Perkins calls out the purple and gold team in light of their recent debacle against the Wolves

The Los Angeles Lakers were blown away by a bottom-finish-bound Minnesota Timberwolves in the absence of King James.

The Lakers found themselves on the losing side once again with their leader LeBron James down with an injury. On the back of two hard-fought overtime wins, the Lakers started the game well against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

They were leading 26-19 to end the first quarter and were up by 5 at the end of the first half, but then came off the half looking like some other team altogether.

Wearing their City edition jerseys the Purple and Gold struggled to find their footing after the mid-game break. They shot a horrific 29/82 in the game and 9/41 from the perimeter. Timberwolves’ core of Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAngelo Russell took over in the third quarter and outscored the Lakers 40-12.

Who will help the Lakers without LeBron? Only God can, says Kendrick Perkins

Lakers have been struggling throughout their 13-game campaign thus far. But with their 4-time MVP out with abdominal strain for the last 5 matches, they have lost three of those five. The two they won were in a close encounter against the Hornets and the Heat.

It was not a close encounter Friday night, they were blown away in the home court against a Timberwolves side who were coming off of a 6-game losing streak and were at 13th place in the Western Conference.

And ESPN analyst and former LeBron James’ teammate could not hold back and hilariously called out the Lakers and said even the King’s presence wouldn’t have helped them win this game.

The Lakers ain’t need Bron tonight they needed Jesus Christ himself! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 13, 2021

That might be true, the Lakers could still have lost if LeBron was in the game and scored 20 odd points as they lost the game 83-107. The Lakers are missing the 3rd All-time leading scorer pretty bad on all ends of the floor, they have won just 3 out of 7 games without him. The team projected to face the Nets in the Finals before the season started, are now 7-6 and sitting at seventh in the western conference.

It’s year 19th for their Ironman, LeBron James, who was almost injury-free throughout his long and tremendous career. His fellow future Hall of Fame-bound superstars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis must step up and win some games for the Lakers in his absence if they even want to finish within the Playin spots let alone contending for the Championship.