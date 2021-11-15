Basketball

“The Larry Bird and Julius Erving fight was my ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment”: Charles Barkley reminisces about how the Celtics and Sixers legend fought in Chuck’s rookie season

“The Larry Bird and Julius Erving fight was my ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment”: Charles Barkley reminisces about how the Celtics and Sixers legend fought in Chuck’s rookie season
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“LeBron James would’ve sucked in the 1990s!”: When Charles Barkley and Steve Kerr hilariously dished out sarcastic insults to the Lakers superstar
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“The Larry Bird and Julius Erving fight was my ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment”: Charles Barkley reminisces about how the Celtics and Sixers legend fought in Chuck’s rookie season
“The Larry Bird and Julius Erving fight was my ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment”: Charles Barkley reminisces about how the Celtics and Sixers legend fought in Chuck’s rookie season

Charles Barkley says that seeing Julius Erving and Larry Bird get into a scuffle on…