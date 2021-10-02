“Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, Dennis Rodman shot free throws better than you” Stephen A Smith calls out Ben Simmons for his no show

Ben Simmons and his trade saga seems like it has been running forever and Stephen A Smith is sick of it.

Simmons has been on the trade block since Daryl Morey’s arrival at Philly. His trade is imminent but his stance of not playing basketball until it happens is baffling.

Sixers star not playing and showcasing his prowess to his suitors will weaken his chances of landing in a competing franchise. His horrific play-off performance to show for his last few ball games would wear off any team.

Stephen A Smith blasts Ben Simmons for his stance on not playing until he’s traded

Although Simmons is not a big numbers guy, the 6’11 guard is already, a 3 -time NBA All-Star and 2-time All-Defensive 1st team. 2021 steals leader, had a pretty bad regular season and even worse playoffs. If Ben decided to play, it would help him more than anyone else.

Stephen A Smith recently went on his rant about Ben Simmons’ attitude

My reaction to Joel Embiid’s comments on Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/wnlqt8udTj — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 1, 2021

“The nerve of you!! You don’t show up or work on your jump shot or free throws, and you’re the victim?” “That’s not how sports works, you’re a victim when you do the job and you’re not appreciated for it.”

“You shot 33% from the free-throw line, Shaquille O’Neal shot free throws better than you, Wilt Chamberlain shot free throws better than you, Dennis Rodman shot free throws better than you.”

“So, Joel Embiid is like ‘what the hell going on here? You Don’t want to play with me?’”

He goes on to talk about how Embiid and Ben are not the ideal players to play with each other which is a world-known fact for years now. But still, they end up playing with each other every season, and speculations continue.

If Joel and Sixers coach Doc Rivers handled the press better after game 7 against Atlanta, we could have seen another season of this bizarre duo together.