“The NBA Doesn’t Need James Harden!”: Former NBA Champions Liken Sixers’ Star’s Situation to Carmelo Anthony

Former NBA champions Kevin Garnett and Matt Barnes delivered a candid discussion on James Harden during the latest episode of Certified Smoke. Drawing parallels between Harden’s current predicament and that of Carmelo Anthony, they provided valuable insights into the challenges faced by aging star players in the league.

James Harden, a former MVP, has recently expressed his desire to leave Philadelphia. This request comes hot on the heels of his departure from the Brooklyn Nets, marking a noticeable pattern in his career trajectory. This pattern was expanded upon by Barnes and Garnett.

Matt Barnes and Kevin Garnett compare James Harden to Carmelo Anthony

Matt Barnes minced no words, emphatically stating,

“I think James has to be careful because the NBA doesn’t need him [James Harden]. He forced his way out of Houston, forced his way out of Brooklyn, now he’s trying to force his way out of Philly. Like at some point, everyone’s gonna be saying, ‘He’s got so much talent and a lot of game left, could talk himself out of the league with his talent, which is crazy to think.'”

Barnes underscored Harden’s pattern of seeking exits from teams, citing notable instances with the Rockets, Nets, and now the Sixers. He expressed a sense of lament, considering Harden’s immense talent, at the prospect of him potentially talking himself out of the NBA.

Kevin Garnett echoed Barnes’ sentiments, drawing a poignant parallel to Carmelo Anthony’s own tribulations. He recalled:

“Remember when Melo said he wasn’t coming off the bench? They blackballed him for, how many… you don’t remember this, for about two years. He had to go to Portland.”

This reference to Anthony’s challenging period serves as a reminder of the challenges aging star players face when advocating for their role on a team.

Garnett wanted Portland to trade Damian Lillard for Harden

Kevin Garnett recently stirred the trade speculation pot when he suggested that a swap involving James Harden and Damian Lillard should be in the cards. He pointed out:

“Portland like, ‘We not finna give this guy[Lillard] up for nothing! We ain’t doing that.’ So what do you do if you’re Dame?… Bro that [staying with the Blazers] sucks! Another year of that same, whatever he just went through?… Listen, the obvious trade? James Harden for Damian Lillard! But guess what? Portland don’t want that… Harden ain’t got no choice right now!”

However, Damian Lillard’s basketball journey has recently taken a dramatic twist. Lillard has indeed been traded, finding a new home with the Milwaukee Bucks in a spectacular three-team deal. As part of this transaction, Jrue Holiday, a key figure in the league, will be joining the ranks of the Portland Trail Blazers.