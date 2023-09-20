“James Harden for Damian Lillard!”: Kevin Garnett Suggests ‘$81,280,084 Solution’ to Sixers’ and Blazers’ Concerns

Kevin Garnett is an NBA legend who understands the feeling of leaving the NBA franchise that drafted you in order to win Championships. After all, his situation during his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves wasn’t very different from Damian Lillard‘s situation with the Portland Trail Blazers at the moment. Speaking on the drama unfolding in Portland, the Celtics legend posed a $81,280,084 solution for not only the Blazers but also for James Harden and the 76ers, during a recent episode of his KG Certified podcast on Showtime Basketball.

Any trade talks that would allow Harden to leave Philadelphia have been shut down by the 76ers. This means that, whether he likes it or not, the 2018 MVP will likely be spending the 2023-24 season in Philly, and earning $35,640,000 for it. On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers’ talks with the Miami Heat have reached an impasse as well. The $45,640,084-earning Lillard has been difficult to attain for the Heat due to their lack of attractive resources to offer to PDX.

Meanwhile, Garnett recently chose to swoop in and recommend a blockbuster solution to both franchises’ problems.

Kevin Garnett recommends a James Harden and Damian Lillard trade

James Harden and Damian Lillard will earn a whopping $81,280,084 in combined salaries next season. With them being players with similar salaries and similar goals, Kevin Garnett announced that it was obvious what the franchises in question must do next. Justifying the Blazers’ stance on denying a bad return just to ‘do right’, the following is what the 47-year-old said on the matter:

“Portland like, ‘We not finna give this guy[Lillard] up for nothing! We ain’t doing that.’ So what do you do if you’re Dame?… Bro that [staying with the Blazers] sucks! Another year of that same, whatever he just went through?… Listen, the obvious trade? James Harden for Damian Lillard! But guess what? Portland don’t want that… Harden ain’t got no choice right now!”

Garnett’s remarks on the matter is likely an indication of how frustrated he is to see how the situation has unfolded thus far. Admittedly, while his suggestion may not be ‘obvious’, it is by no means the worst idea in the world. However, with the 76ers unwilling to trade Harden, and the Blazers only looking at the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors, a swap for the two is highly unlikely to happen.

As unfortunate as it may be, the likeliest scenario is that both stars are forced to spend another year with their current franchises.

Lillard’s trade request has been supported by several personalities in the NBA community

Damian Lillard has been with the Portland Trail Blazers for 11 long years now. In that time, the franchise has failed to surround him with the right talent. Due to this, many have begged Lillard to leave for years. So, upon hearing his recent trade demand, many were happy for him and supported his move.

However, despite being in a similar situation, James Harden has been unable to receive that kind of support. Elaboarating on why that may be the case, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said the following.

“James Harden is a different animal (from Damian Lillard) and I like James. But James gotta be more accountable. You got everything you want. They gave you everything… Whatever you wanted, they gave you. Everything… Daryl Morey took care of you… Why is anybody going to be sympathetic towards James Harden for what James Harden has done on three separate occasions?”

Given how many times Harden has gotten his way, but soon asked to leave, the Sixers star isn’t likely to receive much support anytime soon. In fact, unless he wins a championship with the 76ers, it is unlikely he ever gets fans on his side again.