“LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant as the all-time leading scorer on Christmas, so all was well”: ESPN analyst is annoyed as Lakers keep losing against depleted teams and LBJ still makes headlines for breaking a meaningless record

The Lakers cannot get on a winning streak and fans keep celebrating some record LeBron James breaks every day, but it’s putting off most.

LeBron James breaks some record almost every game he plays these days, he is doing many great things in year 19 that most basketball players couldn’t do in year 9 or couldn’t ever do, period. But winning basketball games isn’t one of those things.

And when was the last time we enjoyed individual performances over winning? Wilt Chamberlain? No disrespect to the OG, but that’s not who anyone wants their favorite player to be like anymore.

Not talking about Wilt’s unbelievable athleticism or his sheer dominance with the basketball, anybody will gladly take even half of what the legend had. But winning Championships wasn’t his thing like it was for Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, or Kobe Bryant.

They all won championships consistently while being the best in the game. The current Lakers supreme has had his fair share of success in lifting Larry O’Briens but even he knows he could’ve had a few more trophies to add to his current cabinet of four.

And it’s not looking plausible this season when people are celebrating James breaking the Christmas Day scoring record in a loss to a depleted Brooklyn Nets.

Zach Lowe criticizes celebration of LeBron James breaking records as LA keeps losing

ESPN analyst Zach Lowe recently criticized people for paying more attention to LeBron breaking Kobe’s record than the final result of the game. The Nets won the game 122-115, as LeBron failed to take the Lakers to the promise land with his 39-9-7 performance, taking over Kobe Bryant as the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day.

“I really enjoyed how the headline after Christmas was, ‘LeBron overtakes Kobe as the all-time leading scorer on Christmas.’ As if anyone cares who the all-time leading scorer on Christmas is. And they lost the game. You lost at home to the Nets. The Nets had one of their 3 guys, and you still lost. But LeBron passed Kobe as the all-time leading scorer on Christmas, so all was well.” – Zach Lowe.

Zach Lowe: “I really enjoyed how the headline after Christmas was ‘LeBron overtakes Kobe as all-time leading scorer on Christmas.’ As if anyone cares who the all-time leading scorer on Christmas is. And they lost the game. Nets had one of their 3 guys.”

The Nets winning with only one of their Big 3 and a few more important players out due to COVID-19 protocols should be bad news for everyone. Whatever record LeBron broke couldn’t make up for that. But that was the news after Christmas Day.

If that’s how the legacy of one of the greatest players of all time is going to go in the few years he will play, just breaking some record not playing winning basketball, it’s going to be heart-breaking for true fans.