“LeBron James is one of the most consistent scorers the NBA has ever seen”: Celebrating the Lakers superstar’s 37th birthday with an astonishing stat reflecting his longevity

LeBron’s scoring ability is often overshadowed by his overall dominance.

Lakers superstar LeBron James celebrates his 37th birthday on 30th December 2021. Despite his 19th year in the league, the former MVP has shown no signs of slowing down.

The birthday boy has averaged more than 25 points per game every season in his career, barring his rookie season. Despite not having the reputation of a scorer, King James averages 27 points per game for his career. He led the league in scoring in 2008 averaging 30 points per game.

The true mark of a great player is delivering at the highest level. Lebron James ticks this box, upping his game in the playoffs, averaging 28.7 points for his career. The 4-times NBA champ finds a way to step up his game even further in the finals.

Despite being the youngest player to 36,000 career points, Lebron is not renowned for his scoring. The former MVP is more recognized as a floor general than an absolute scorer.

LeBron James reached 36K points on Tuesday. He’s the youngest to reach every round number milestone in points: 1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K pic.twitter.com/ZIVZZcjGXZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2021

A fun stat displays Lebron James’ consistency as a scorer throughout his career

With his recent scoring onslaught, LeBron James has climbed up the scoring leaderboard. Considering Bron keeps up at this pace, the 2021-22 season will mark as his 8th time averaging 28 or more points per game.

LeBron James over his last 6 games: 37 PTS – 13 REB – 7 AST

32 PTS – 11 REB – 11 AST

39 PTS – 9 REB – 7 AST

36 PTS – 9 REB – 6 AST

34 PTS – 7 REB – 2 AST

31 PTS – 14 REB – 6 AST He turns 37 in a few hours.. pic.twitter.com/0iFtVUnWnA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 30, 2021

LeBron James turns 37 today 👑 He’s averaging 28.0 PPG, by far the most by a player age 37 or later in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SwjoRcIjBo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2021

Most PPG in a player’s 19th season: 27.6 — LeBron James

14.6 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Bron is averaging his most points since 2009-10 when he was 25. (Submitted by @Edwaardz) pic.twitter.com/lfLV1ZJqHw — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 29, 2021

He currently ranks 2nd on the scoring leaderboard for the 2021-22 NBA season averaging 28 points a night. LeBron James ended the 2006 NBA season as the third leading scorer. This reflects the life of his dominance which doesn’t seem to cease.

2022 NBA PPG leaders 1.) Kevin Durant

2.) LeBron James

3.) Steph Curry

4.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

5.) Trae Young 2006 NBA PPG leaders 1.) Kobe Bryant

2.) Allen Iverson

3.) LeBron James

4.) Gilbert Arenas

5.) Dwyane Wade The longevity of LeBron is mind boggling … — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) December 30, 2021

Just for context, all the top 5 scorers not named Lebron of the 2006 season have retired. While none of the current top 5 scorers made their debut in 2006. Curry was still playing for Davidson and Trae Young was just 8 years old.

‘Is this the season Lebron finally starts slowing down?’ – is a question asked before every season for as long as I can remember. However, birthday after birthday James has managed to keep this question alive.