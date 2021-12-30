Basketball

“LeBron James is one of the most consistent scorers the NBA has ever seen”: Celebrating the Lakers superstar’s 37th birthday with an astonishing stat reflecting his longevity

"Lebron James is one of the most consistent scorer the NBA has ever seen": Celebrating the Lakers superstar 37th birthday with an astonishing stat reflecting his longevity.
Aman Jain

Previous Article
“LeBron James is aging like fine wine, playing like an MVP at 37 years of age”: The Lakers superstar has surpassed Kobe Bryant as the oldest player to lead the NBA in scoring in a month
Next Article
"Moved to Cabo in the offseason, I was eating tacos and drinking tequila!": LeBron James describes how the Lakers superstar's Lobos 1707 love affair began a few years back
NBA Latest Post
"Moved to Cabo in the offseason, I was eating tacos and drinking tequila!": LeBron James describes how the Lakers superstar's Lobos 1707 love affair began a few years back
“Moved to Cabo in the offseason, I was eating tacos and drinking tequila!”: LeBron James describes how the Lakers superstar’s Lobos 1707 love affair began a few years back

LeBron James is now at that point in his basketball career when he’s essentially using…