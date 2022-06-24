“The New York Knicks are worse than the Dallas Cowboys, Kendrick Perkins!”: Stephen A. Smith takes gloves off, admitting worst NFL team are better than his Knicks

The New York Knicks are considered to be a poorly run organization. As such, Stephen A has finally cracked, admitting the Cowboys are better!

The NBA Draft is done and dusted with, with many teams coming out of it with some good pieces. Unfortunately, one of the teams who came out with a negative impression is the New York Knicks.

The Knicks had both their picks in this draft, and despite much expectation, they ended the night with only their second-round rookie!

From drafting and then trading Ousmane Dieng, to trading away Kemba Walker and Jalen Duren to the Pistons. It truly was a confusing night for the fans of New York!

Here’s a recap of whatever the heck happened with the Knicks’ first-round picks.https://t.co/kRTmqne4WH — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNationCP) June 24, 2022

Also Read: “Knicks about to risk it all for Jalen Brunson”: NBA Twitter’s prediction turned out accurate as New York Knicks offload Kemba Walker and Jalen Duran for future 1st rounders

Most Knicks fans are thoroughly disappointed with their team. This includes Stephen A. Smith, who is so horrified by the Knicks, that he did something he would have never done before.

Stephen A. Smith claims that the New York Knicks are a worse franchise than his least favorite Dallas Cowboys

It is no secret that reporter and First Take panelist Stephen A. Smith is a diehard New York Knickerbockers fan. In addition to this, it is well known that his least favorite franchise in sports is the Dallas Cowboys.

Stephen A’s hatred for the Cowboys knows no bounds. Nevertheless, following the Knicks’ poor performance in the NBA Draft, he has been forced to commit sacrilege.

He has officially stated that the Dallas Cowboys are a better team than the New York Knicks and he does not see this changing anytime soon!

“The New York Knicks are a disaster… I’m not going to the garden next year. I won’t go one game… The Knicks are worse than the Dallas Cowboys” 🗣️ Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/rZ5G6TEl5H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 24, 2022

It truly must have been hard for Smith to admit this. Hopefully, things will improve soon and he can return to the Garden with a smile on his face.

Also Read: “I wanted Stephen Curry he got picked earlier I wanted Zion Willaimson……”: Stephen A. Smith and Spike Lee ask almighty to help the Knicks