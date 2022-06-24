"I wanted Stephen Curry he got picked earlier I wanted Zion Willaimson......": Stephen A. Smith and Spike Lee ask almighty to help the Knicks

ESPN analyst and New York native Stephen A. Smith has yet another meltdown on national television as the Knicks end up with zero picks in the 2022 draft.

Till when? is the million-dollar question that pops up in every Knicks fan’s mind as the franchise continues to embarrass itself each season. It’s been close to half a century since the city of New York won an NBA championship. The Knicks organization has failed to capitalize on being the basketball mecca.

While many blame owner James Dolan, there are a few heads in the front office who are responsible for this organizational hazard, President of basketball operations Leon Rose being one of them. Except for the 2020-21 season, the Knicks usually finds themselves below +500.

The 2022 draft marked another instance in the Knicks’ long history of adversities. Despite having the 11th pick in the draft, the Knicks not only ended up with zero picks by the end of the night but also gave away four-time All-Star Kemba Walker for nothing to come anytime soon.

What the Knicks did tonight: NYK trades 11th pick to OKC OKC trades 3 firsts (23 DEN, DET, WASH) to NYK NYK then trades 23 DEN, 4 seconds to CHA for 13th pick NYK then trade 13th pick & Kemba Walker to DET for MKE’s 25 first NYK trades 11, Kemba, 4 2nds & gets 3 future 1sts — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 24, 2022

It was only a matter of time before we heard NY native and die-hard Knicks fan, Stephen A. Smith, lament over this sad state of affairs as Spike Lee would join the chorus.

“It happened again”: Stephen A. Smith and Spike Lee look up to the almighty.

Anyone familiar with the Knicks fan base knows how loyal Stephen A and Spike Lee have been towards the MSG team. The two legends in their respective fields have continued to support the Knicks despite the organization continuing to be the laughing stock of the NBA.

Covering the 2022 draft at the Barclays Center, Stephen A looked visibly disgusted at what had transpired with Spike joining him live.

IT HAPPENED AGAIN! 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/TVqqb6bg8o — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 24, 2022

“It happened again,” cried out loud Smith. “I wanted Steph Curry, and he got picked a pick earlier, I wanted Zion, and he got picked two picks earlier.”

“Lord have mercy,” said Spike.

Please somebody help us KNICKS fans 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Js5N6bISo2 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 24, 2022

It’s an unfortunate situation for Knicks fans who continue to endure the poor decision-making of the front office. While a few NY natives thought of shifting their support base towards the Nets, the situation there isn’t any good as Kyrie Irving continues to cause chaos.

