After Stephen A. Smith, Dak Prescott Nails Jerry Jones Impression While Reacting to George Pickens Trade

In the NFL, few voices are as recognizable as Jerry Jones’. The Dallas Cowboys owner is known not only for his uniquely flamboyant way of running the front office but also for his thick Southern drawl and dramatic delivery — a voice that both fans and the media love to imitate. And now, it seems his team’s star quarterback, Dak Prescott, has joined the club.

Recently, while addressing reporters about Dallas’ recent blockbuster trade for wide receiver George Pickens, Prescott couldn’t resist doing his own impersonation of Jones.

The moment came when the QB described how he found out about the trade. “Pretty funny,” he said, as he set the scene of being away from his phone for a couple of hours. When he finally checked the device, he saw six missed calls from Jones’ assistant. And that’s when the story took a turn.

“Actually a voicemail from Jerry, [in Jerry’s voice] ‘Hey, I got some good news I want to share with you,’” Prescott said, mimicking the billionaire with a grin, as the media erupted in laughter.

Prescott then quickly got serious again, revealing that Jones was very excited and told him the news would be made public later that night or the next morning. But the reporters didn’t seem to care much about that, as they gleefully asked for an encore of his Jerry impression. The Cowboys star, however, backed off. “No, no, [that was a] one-time [thing],” he said, smiling sheepishly.

So clearly, even as the Cowboys’ QB1, poking fun at the boss only goes so far.

That said, Prescott wasn’t the first to channel his inner Jerry Jones. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, long known for his fiery takes, once performed a full-blown mock monologue in Jones’ voice while reacting to a suggestion from Mayor Eric Johnson that Dallas could one day need two NFL teams with its growing population.

Smith, as expected, opposed this thought with all his might. But it was his mimicry of Jerry Jones’ hypothetical response to this suggestion that went viral: “Good afternoon, everybody… I mean, I can’t believe the ridiculousness this man sat up there and tried to propose… I want this man gone!” hilariously said Smith in his best Jerry Jones impression.

Coming back to Dak Prescott, once the laughs faded, he made it clear just how thrilled he was about the team’s newest addition in George Pickens. “Huge. Huge. Yeah, very huge,” he said.

“I’m super excited… Look at that guy’s tape—you see what he does, the kind of receiver that he is. He’s going to win the one-on-ones. He can win two-versus-one if he has to.”

So while it may have started with a voicemail and a lighthearted impression, the George Pickens trade has everyone in Dallas fired up — including the quarterback, the owner, and now, the fans.