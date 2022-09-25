“The Next Me Might Be in the Stands, Watching Me, Trying to Get Inspiration”: Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Used to Play Through Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant described the reason behind him playing every game, regardless of injuries or sickness

The NBA is one of the toughest leagues to get into. Thousands of kids dream of getting into the NBA every year, but it’s much easier said than done. Since making it into the NBA is not possible for all, some people devote their lives to admiring their favorite players and/or teams.

A lot of the time, one player alone can result in a sell-out crowd. Kobe Bryant was one of those players. The Black Mamba was one fierce competitor and always had the burning desire inside him to win. No matter what the situation was on the court, Kobe would always give his best.

The Mamba had millions of fans, ranging from young kids to old people. He never wanted to let down any of them, and understandably so. Once, after his retirement, Bryant was asked why did he never miss games, despite being sick or having ankle sprains.

Kobe Bryant had a simple explanation for why he didn’t miss games

In the current NBA, we see many players being given ‘rest’ during a long road trip, or during back-to-back games. However, things weren’t the same earlier and Kobe Bryant is a stellar example of the same. We have witnessed the Black Mamba playing through sickness, injuries, or even sprains.

Once he was asked why does he do so, and he had a simple answer for the same.

“I remember, as a kid, going to games, expecting to see the players play. It never occurred to me at the time that they might be tired or sore. They might be sick. Never occurred to me. I just wanted to see them to do what they do. I think about that. Doesn’t matter if I’m sick. It doesn’t matter if I have a sprained ankle. The kid that’s sitting there might be the next me, watching me, trying to get inspiration. I need to go out there and play.”

The Mamba never wanted to let any of his fans down, even if it meant taking a toll on his body. Kobe had a deep love for the game, and was always looking to pass it ahead to the next generation.