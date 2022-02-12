“I just thought that the man from my tweet was well-dressed”: Joel Embiid hilariously dodges question pertaining to him taking shots at Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid gives the explanation behind his viral tweet, claiming he posted it because he thought the man was a well-dressed.

“I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering more questions about that subject,” said Joel Embiid about the Ben Simmons situation. Throughout the entirety of this 2022 NBA season, most of the post-game pressers the Philadelphia 76ers indulged in somehow divulged into questions about the DPOY candidate.

Now, with the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade having gone down prior to the trade deadline, it’s safe to say that Joel Embiid can enter into a new chapter of his career, free from talk about Simmons. However, he did open up about the trade to Kyle Neubeck of ‘The Philly Voice’ for hopefully one last time.

“It’s good that, not just for me, but my teammates, the whole organization. The whole year it was pretty annoying with the whole situation, but I’m glad that everybody has moved on. I wish everybody the best in whatever they want to accomplish, but I’m focused on winning the game here and trying to win a championship.”

Joel Embiid talks about his viral tweet.

No one could’ve been more elated about the Ben Simmons trade than Joel Embiid. The Sixers superstar tweeted out a picture of a man in a suit at a funeral mere minutes after Woj and Shams had announced the trade.

What makes the picture of this man interesting is the context behind it. The picture was originally posted on Facebook with the caption, “Showed up to my biggest hater’s funeral to make sure he’s dead.” this is something Embiid, given by his history of trolling, would certainly use as a shot towards Simmons.

However, when asked about this tweet of his that now has over 460,000 likes, he simply said, “I saw the picture on the internet and thought he was well-dressed.”