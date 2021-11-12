“The Clippers are undefeated when Happy Kawhi is tweeted”: Clipper Nation might have to thank someone apart from Paul George for six-game unbeaten streak

The LA Clippers are on a six-game unbeaten streak with a win over the Heat, and they might just have to have a tweet to thank for the same.

The LA Clippers have won six straight games, improving their record to 7-4. They were able to extend their streak with an impressive win over the Jimmy Butler-less Heat and got great contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor.

Case in point: Eric Bledsoe. The veteran guard was able to regain some of his form from his Phoenix Suns days. He had an impressive 21 points on the night while shooting 9 of 16 from the field.

Amidst the Clippers’ winning streak, PG13 took home Player of the Week honors in the Western Conference. As a result, Paul George has rightfully gotten a lot of credit for the Clippers’ recent success. However, some of that success might just have to be attributed to a thread of tweets. What exactly is it? Read on and find out…

NBA Twitter reacts to LA Clippers’ unbeaten run after a set of ‘Happy Kawhi’ tweets.

The Los Angeles Clippers began the 2021-2022 season knowing that superstar Kawhi Leonard will be out for at least the majority of the year.

However, they have defied many fans’ expectations with an impressive 7-4 record to start the season. While most of this success is due to Paul George, who is having a near MVP-level season, averaging 26-7-5 for the season, it seems like a set of tweets might also be why. Check out the tweets here:

The LA Clippers are undefeated when Happy Kawhi is tweeted. 6-0! pic.twitter.com/ume8KpNvTU — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 12, 2021

SI writer Farbod Esnaashari has been tweeting this picture of Kawhi smiling after every Clipper win. By the looks of it, it seems to be a good luck charm for the Clippers. As the caption denotes, they have remained unbeaten ever since he started posting it.

Kawhi hasn’t been able to contribute on the court due to his injury, however, seems to be helping his teammates in any way possible. This should silence the haters who question Kawhi’s leadership.

While it is all fun and games and most likely an odd coincidence, it looks like NBA Twitter have taken this thread of tweets into their stride and are rolling with it. Check out a few reactions here:

let’s see if we can go 7-0 when happy kawhi is tweeted. @Farbod_E pic.twitter.com/wbZyG4hOip — . (@happypgfan) November 12, 2021

78-4 on the way — Rich (@chardzrd) November 12, 2021

It will be fun to watch how long this Clippers winning streak lasts. The LA Clippers face the Minnesota Timberwolves, and if they do win, one can expect the ‘Happy Kawhi’ tweets to be trending on Twitter pretty soon.