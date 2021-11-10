“Kawhi Leonard is indeed a fun guy!”: Clippers’ superstar stuns crowd by cracking pick-up one liners on the Jumbotron

Clippers’ forward Kawhi Leonard brings out his fun side, as he participates with some zingy one-liner pick-up lines on Jumbotron

The Los Angeles Clippers, after their shaky 1-4 start to the season, have seemed to find some balance. They have won their last 5 games. They faced the Blazers tonight, who beat them back in Portland around 10 days ago. Paul George and the Clippers did not forget the same, and exacted their revenge.

In the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George has stepped up. He has been leading the team with 27 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Tonight was no different. PG led the team with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Reggie Jackson and Nic Batum were huge too. They scored 23 and 22 points respectively. Kawhi Leonard, who is sitting out due to his ACL injury, also contributed tonight, not in the way we expect him to, but in a way we didn’t know we needed.

Kawhi Leonard channels his inner ‘fun guy’, delivers pick-up lines

Back with the Spurs, Kawhi Leonard earned his name as ‘The Klaw’. However, once he moved to Toronto, Kawhi switched things up, and became the ‘Fun Guy‘. Since he has joined the Clippers, we have seen a different side of Kawhi. In the last six months, we have seen Kawhi be more social and in the spotlight, than we ever did before.

Tonight, Kawhi surprised us even further. He was up in the jumbotron, delivering zingy one-liner pick-up lines.

Kawhi Leonard: “Are you from Starbucks? Because I like you a latte.” Kawhi pick up lines here to bless your timeline from @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/EvcuImOycf — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 10, 2021

Watching Kawhi Leonard being funny and having a good time is sure a wonderful sight for all Clipper fans. While there is no fixed timeline on his return, the Clippers are hopeful that the 2x Finals MVP would return before the start of playoffs. However, nothing is fixed yet.