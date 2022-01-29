Basketball

“The people that called Nikola Jokic ‘the worst MVP in history’ have been dead silent lately”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Serbian becomes only the 2nd center to record 6 triple-doubles in a month twice

“The people that called Nikola Jokic 'the worst MVP in history' have been dead silent lately”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Serbian becomes only the 2nd center to record 6 triple-doubles in a month twice
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
TSM vs Knights: Knights defeats TSM FTX in the Upper round 16 to qualify for the Stage 1 open quarterfinal
Next Article
"No.8 too early for me, put me at 11": Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil over his batting position for CSK in IPL 2022
NBA Latest Post
“The people that called Nikola Jokic 'the worst MVP in history' have been dead silent lately”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Serbian becomes only the 2nd center to record 6 triple-doubles in a month twice
“The people that called Nikola Jokic ‘the worst MVP in history’ have been dead silent lately”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Serbian becomes only the 2nd center to record 6 triple-doubles in a month twice

In the Nuggets 116-105 win over the Pels, Nikola Jokic puts up 29 points, 13…