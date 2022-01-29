“The people that called Nikola Jokic ‘the worst MVP in history’ have been dead silent lately”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Serbian becomes only the 2nd center to record 6 triple-doubles in a month twice

In the Nuggets 116-105 win over the Pels, Nikola Jokic puts up 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists to record his 6th triple-double of the calendar month.

Nikola Jokic has picked up this season right where he left the previous one. Playing some of the best basketball of his career, Jokic is currently on pace to finish the 2021-2022 campaign with the highest Player Efficiency Rating in NBA/ABA history.

So far, January has been the best month for Jokic’s amid his historic season. After putting up 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s recent-most win over the Pels, Jokic now leads the league with 12 triple-double.

Also Read: The Nuggets MVP was in no mood to leave his video game and attend calls

The Serbian big man also joins the exclusive company of Wilt Chamberlain as only the second center to record 6 triple-doubles in a single calendar month twice.

Nikola Jokic just recorded his 6th triple-double… in January. It’s the second time he’s had 6 triple-doubles in a calendar month. The only other primary center to achieve that feat? Wilt Chamberlain, who did it 4 times. pic.twitter.com/wsbh7sV9we — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 29, 2022

NBA Twitter lauds Nikola Jokic for recording 6 triple-doubles in January

As soon as the stats went viral, NBA Twitter couldn’t stop gushing over the 4-time All-Star.

Ppl that called Jokic the worst MVP in NBA history been dead silent lately https://t.co/4eJdG1Jbnz — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner (@TheSASBurner) January 29, 2022

We’re starting to think this Nikola Jokić character might be pretty good at basketball… pic.twitter.com/4tKoTqhZ2V — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 29, 2022

Call him the Western Play of the Month, call him the best player in the NBA, call him the MVP, give that dude the respect he earned and deserved already — Denver Nuggets Fans (@DenNuggetsFans) January 29, 2022

Think about how many great big men we have had since Wilt. Jokic is an all-timer already. He’s 26 https://t.co/sd4XI97eI5 — Reilly (@McDReilly97) January 29, 2022

Again mentioned with the great Wilt. This dude is something else. https://t.co/qPsqgNcLij — Young Atlas (@thatbigboi_D) January 29, 2022

Also Read: Gregg Popovich details how the Bulls star played a huge role in The USA’s gold medal run at Tokyo 2020

Over the past 8 games, Jokic has been averaging 29.3/13.1/10.5 helping the Nuggets win 6 of those contests. Denver still has the Bucks matchup before the month of January is over. It definitely will not be surprising to see the big man clinch yet another triple-double judging from his recent form.