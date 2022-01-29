“Nikola Jokic responded to his wife Natalija with a bye-bye after she broke the news of his selection in the All-Star Game”: The Nuggets MVP was in no mood to leave his video game and attend calls

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was playing video games when his wife Natalija called to congratulate him for starting in the upcoming All-Star Game.

NBA players being big on video games is no secret, and Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic is the latest example. In the past, the Joker had mentioned playing CounterStrike with Nikola Vucevic and Luka Doncic. However, Jokic’s recent confession on being selected for the All-Star game is hilarious.

Well, if you ask any gamer, their worst nightmare is losing, playing in the virtual world. Video games are a testament to a young man’s patience levels where even the calmest minds can explode. Thus it is no surprise that the gaming industry is worth billions.

Jokic, who is currently on the quest for a back-to-back MVP, wasn’t that excited about learning his selection as a starter in the All-Star game. According to StatMuse, Jokic is leading the league FGM and is 21st in attempts, also having the best PER in a season ever. A walking double-double machine.

The Nuggets superstar was deeply invested in a video game when his wife Natalija called him to break the All-Star selection news.

Nikola Jokic reveals his reaction to being selected for the 2022 All-Star Game.

The Joker is launching new statistics with each game that he’s playing. Jokic is the only player in NBA history to record 5K rebounds and 3K assists in his first 500 games. The Serbian native, who already has 11 triple-doubles this season, ranks 9th on the all-time list for triple-doubles.

Coming off an MVP season, Jokic is only getting better. The second-round pick in the 2014 draft is currently averaging 26.2 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.6 APG, shooting 57.1% from the field. The Joker is doing most of the heavy lifting in the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

There was no doubt that Jokic would be making his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance this season, a feeling Jokic echoed as well considering his reaction to the news. The 6″11′ center would tell his wife goodbye on learning his selection in the All-Star game.

Nikola Jokic was playing video games when his wife called him last night w/ the All-Star starter news. “I was playing the game, and I was like, ughhh. I was kinda watching on the phone with Natalija, and I was playing the video game. After they select me I said, ‘Oh, bye bye.’” — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 28, 2022

Me: “What game?”

Nikola: “Waste of time.”

Me: “But more important than the All-Star selection?

Nikola: “No, no, I mean, I was just real into the game … it was a funny moment.” https://t.co/j0wi5VnOSR — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 28, 2022

No matter if you are the reigning MVP of the top basketball league in the world, video games can take over all your priorities. We all have witnessed or experienced the sheer frustration of losing a 2K or FIFA game.

Jokic is proving to be one of the most skilled big men of all time, his 80% free-throw shooting is the biggest proof.