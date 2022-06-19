“Jordan Poole an All-Star, Kuminga an all-defensive player, and Wiseman – MVP candidate”: Stephen Curry’s dream for the next five years of the Warriors was not far fetched

Warriors got Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody in the two disappointing seasons following the 2019 Finals.

The Golden State Warriors might have had their worst two seasons in the past decade or so when the Splash Brothers were going through injury troubles. Specially Klay Thompson, who suffered back-to-back career-threatening injuries in and after their 2019 NBA Finals run.

But all of that turned out to be the much-needed morale booster for winning their 4th championship in 8 years. This massive exhibition of everything one expects from dynasties like the Bulls or Spurs wasn’t the only positive they had this year.

In fact, those two years we just talked about weren’t actually a total disaster for them. Those years have given them Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody who are the future of this franchise going forward. And Stephen Curry thinks these boys will help to keep this franchise be a dynasty.

Stephen Curry clearly sees what Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman could become in years to come

In his interview with the GQ in January, Curry talked about how he looks at the future of the Warriors. He dreams of a future five years from now where Poole is an all-star, Kuminga is an all-defensive player, and Wiseman is an MVP candidate. He and Draymond Green will be fulfilled then, Hanif Abdurraqib wrote.

Since that interview, Poole literally played like an All-Star throughout every slump and winning run of the regular season that had the Warriors finish 3rd behind the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference. Poole finished the campaign averaging over 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4 assists, playing just over 30 minutes a game.

Maintaining that form in the postseason, he was (arguably the 3rd) big reason for the Warriors lifting the Larry O’Brien. And although Kuminga didn’t play any meaningful minutes in the Playoffs his regular-season performance has shown his brilliance on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Wiseman still has to prove his capabilities after sitting out throughout the year because of a torn right meniscus at the end of the 2020-21 season followed by a successful surgery but a failed rehabilitation.

It very much looks like the upcoming season would be anything but less exciting for the Dub Nation.