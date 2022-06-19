“Warriors could be paying $430 million in payroll next season!”: NBA Redditor highlights worrying financial issue for Stephen Curry and crew ahead of next season

NBA Reddit uncovers just how much financial trouble Stephen Curry and the Warriors going to be in, come next season

After two long years of suffering, the Golden State Warriors stand atop the NBA mountain once again.

No matter what anyone says, this past postseason did wonders for Stephen Curry’s legacy… not that he needed it in any way. To be a bit more clear here, for all those that didn’t quite believe he isn’t a top 10 player of all time… well, at least most of them believe it now.

Stephen Curry aside, players like Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins found themselves as well, especially the Splash Brother, after he suffered his two devastating injuries.

Overall, the Warriors won more than just a 4th title in 8 years. They won the experience and the confidence to go forth and get themselves yet another one next season.

Speaking of next season though, it appears that the Dubs may have a slight problem. At the end of the day, even an embarrassment of riches comes at a certain cost.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Redditor uncovers just how deep the Warriors’ pockets will have to be in order to repeat as champions next season

If we’re being honest, the Warriors have almost always been over the salary cap for almost the last decade. However, things have never been quite as bad as they likely will be next season.

What are we talking about? Well, Reddit user u/Nyhrox recently uncovered quite the information about the Warriors’ potential luxury tax bill for next season. And suffice it to say, it isn’t a pleasant one.

“The Warriors have $173.6 million in salary committed, $24.6 million over the tax threshold before free agency begins and although Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green are all under contract, there are key free agents to address, including Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Otto Porter Jr and Nemanja Bjelica.

If Payton II and Looney return on a $6 million per year salary and the remaining roster is filled out with their first-round pick and players signed to the veteran minimum, Golden State is projected to spend $390 million in salary and tax penalties.

That number increases to $430 million if they use their $6.4 million tax midlevel exception on a player like Porter Jr. The Warriors bypassed on using the tax midlevel last year and filled out the roster with players signed to the veteran minimum.

Wiggins extension

A three-year $81 million extension that starts at $25 million has Wiggins ranked No. 7 among all starting small forward’s salaries in 2022-23. The length in years would align with Steph Curry’s contract.”

The Reddit user has also linked the ESPN article they have taken this extract from, which can be viewed here.

As we said earlier, the Warriors have more than enough confidence, and clearly the roster to win the championship once again. But are they willing to pay that much for it? Or will we see the franchise use their smarts, and find some way out of this one?

