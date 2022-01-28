“The sh*t they said was unacceptable, man!”: Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony reacts to the incident between him and two 76ers fans during 87-105 loss in Philadelphia

Carmelo Anthony reacts as the Lakers get 76ers fans ejected out of the game during their loss vs 76ers

The Lakers really can’t help themselves anymore, can they?

With LeBron James out due to a sore knee, Lakers fans were hoping for some form of leadership from Anthony Davis to grab the win, and to be fair to him, he did just that.

The Brow recorded an impressive 31 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 4 blocks while shooting 66.7% from the field. Heck, even Russell Westbrook chipped in for 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, while shooting 60% from the field, and 66.7% from beyond the arc. Unfortunately for them, however, they had no help.

The rest of the starters (Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, and Avery Bradley), scored 15 points. Combined. And as a result, this game was essentially over by the time the third quarter ended, with the 76ers up 68-88 at the time. And eventually, the game ended with a score of 87-105.

Most Lakers fans won’t like how the game went one bit. However, there is also a certain other moment from the game itself, that has gotten not just them, but also the players a tad bit riled up.

Carmelo Anthony speaks on the incident of the fan being ejected after the game

Now frankly, we aren’t really sure what the fan said exactly. But, in case you haven’t seen the incident, here it is in the tweet below.

Carmelo Anthony gets into a heated exchange with a pair of Sixers fans courtside. 👀 Two of them get ejected from the Lakers-Philly gamepic.twitter.com/SQKxvvfSpF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 28, 2022

After the game, the Lakers players were asked about the incident. And to it, here is what Carmelo Anthony had to say, as per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“It is what it is… Some things were said. Unacceptable. I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team. I’m all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man … that’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to get, as you saw.”

“I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash …. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, that’s what you’re going to see.” @carmeloanthony on the incident with the fan. pic.twitter.com/JRrUlBeP76 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 28, 2022

Bad performance or not, we definitely side with Melo and the Lakers on this one. After all, heckling is fine. But, going further than that into personal territory, that is when fans have clearly gone too far.

We only hope that such incidents only reduce from here on out.

