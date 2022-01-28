“I want to redeem my GM skills after last year!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant makes an amusing case for why he should repeat as All-Star game captain this year

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant makes his case for why he should be selected as All-Star Game captain once again after last year

This may sound a bit off-beat, but we should be really thankful that fans are even allowed in arenas now.

Why? Well, we personally took a look back at the 2021 NBA All-Star game. And frankly, we’d kinda forgotten how utterly weird it was.

Thankfully, that won’t be the case with this year’s game, and we couldn’t be more thankful for it.

Speaking of the game though, remember how entertaining team LeBron was? They absolutely dominated the game through and through. And on the other side of things, team Durant was a bit… well let’s just say they could have performed better.

Still, we can’t completely blame them here. After all, they got very unlucky, with multiple key players having to pull out of the game due to injuries, or health and safety protocols, a notion Durant agrees with completely it seems.

Speaking on the ‘Boardroom recently, the Nets star made his case for why he should be an All-Star game captain again. And we won’t lie, it’s a pretty enticing one.

Kevin Durant says his GM skills are being questioned and he wants to prove that he can win with a healthy team

During the last All-Star game, Team Durant did not have Kevin Durant (injury), Devin Booker (injury), Joel Embiid (contact tracing), and Anthony Davis (injury). That’s quite the lineup of players right there, And if they were actually able to be on the court for the game, who knows what the result of the game could have been, instead of 170-150 to Team LeBron.

That’s a major what if. But, while that scenario can’t be replayed a year on, Kevin Durant believes that there’s something else that could come close.

.@KDTrey5 is ready to reload. “Last year I thought I picked the best team in All-Star Game history, but we laid an egg when the game started. … This year, if i”m the captain, it’s going to be a lot better. … I need to redeem myself. My GM skills are being questioned.” pic.twitter.com/pd7Veko87S — Boardroom (@boardroom) January 28, 2022

We won’t lie, the fact that Kevin Durant will not be playing during the All-Star game due to injury again this season, really bums us out. So, as fans, we definitely wouldn’t mind the man involved in the event, through being one of the captains.

Heck, the man might even bring some serious competitive drive to the game, after his loss last year. And if that were to be the case, best believe we’d absolutely be here for it.

