Basketball

“I want to redeem my GM skills after last year!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant makes an amusing case for why he should repeat as All-Star game captain this year

"I want to redeem my GM skills after last year!": Nets' Kevin Durant makes an amusing case for why he should repeat as All-Star game captain this year
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Andrew Wiggins becoming an All-Star starter just shows how much help Stephen Curry has!": NBA Twitter trolls rise up with a new narrative as the Chef has yet another All-Star teammate
Next Article
"He must be a miserable man in his life": When Muttiah Muralitharan slammed Shane Warne during 2007 Warne-Muralitharan Trophy
NBA Latest Post
"I want to redeem my GM skills after last year!": Nets' Kevin Durant makes an amusing case for why he should repeat as All-Star game captain this year
“I want to redeem my GM skills after last year!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant makes an amusing case for why he should repeat as All-Star game captain this year

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant makes his case for why he should be selected as…