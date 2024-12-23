“The Swagger He Brings”: Karl-Anthony Towns Proclaims Mikal Bridges Undervalued for His ‘Traits’

It’s still debated whether the New York Knicks overpaid to acquire the services of Mikal Bridges last summer, but Karl-Anthony Towns believes the multi-faceted forward brings a lot to the table for the new-look Knicks. The former Minnesota big man lauded Bridges’ consistent energy and confidence throughout New York’s hot start to the campaign, saying, “He brings energy to every team he’s been part of. That’s what is so special about him.”

Advertisement

Considering the move notably reunited Bridges with his former Villanova teammates, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, chemistry was far down on the Knicks’ list of concerns heading into the season. But keeping the spirits high throughout the NBA’s grueling 82-game schedule can be tough, which could be why Towns underlined the 28-year-old’s positive locker room presence so much.

“We know about the talent, but the energy and personality that he brings to a locker room, the swagger he brings to a team, I think, has been undervalued,” the All-NBA big man added.

Bridges was able to put his two-way impact on full display during his short tenure as the lone star of the Brooklyn Nets. But his fit on this star-studded Knicks team was initially questioned. After nearly two seasons in the spotlight, the Pennsylvania native has shown to be perfectly content settling back into a complementary role in New York, similar to his role with the Phoenix Suns previously.

Towns spoke less about the forward’s skills, though, and more about what he brings to the team intangibly. The 29-year-old pointed out Bridges’ “swagger”, which has undoubtedly brought an extra edge to the third-seeded Knicks, who clearly still looked a piece or two away from title contention last year.

The four-time All-Star referred to Bridges’ determined personality as “undervalued”, which also describes the veteran’s professional career as a whole. On winning teams, he has often been the third offensive option at best. Yet he affects the game in so many different ways that it’s easy to consider him underrated.

Towns didn’t save all his praise for the six-year veteran, though. He also commended New York’s other wing, OG Anunoby, who also happens to be an All-Defensive forward like Bridges.

KAT dished praise to New York’s other forward

With two All-Defensive forwards playing beside him in the starting lineup, Towns’ life on defense has never been easier.

OG Anunoby has played just over 50 games with the Knicks now. The 27-year-old was first given All-Defensive honors during his last full campaign with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23, but that didn’t stop Towns from believing his teammate could re-accomplish the feat.

The veteran center lauded Anunoby’s defensive impact for his first full season in New York, emphasizing that the former Indiana Hoosier has another selection waiting for him this year.